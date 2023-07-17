The Oklahoma football and Texas football programs are gearing up to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024, and LSU football running back Josh Williams had some bold words for the two programs.

“I don't think they know what they're getting into,” Josh Williams said, via Steve Samra of on3.com. “The SEC is a beast, everybody knows. But I'm excited for them to actually get into the conference.”

Williams is a Houston, Texas native, and believes it is a big deal for the Oklahoma football and Texas football programs to join the best football conference.

“You know being from Texas, and seeing all these guys from Texas either have to go to [Texas] A&M or leave the state to play in the SEC, it's a big deal to really have another opportunity for guys to be playing in Texas, stay in the state and play for their state,” Williams said, via Samra.

While Williams believes that Oklahoma and Texas might not know what they're getting into, he believes it is a great thing for the conference and for Texas players.

“I love the fact that the SEC is expanding to Texas,” Williams said, via Samra. “I feel like a lot of kids form Texas leave Texas because they want to play in the SEC, but now that they're bringing it more to Texas, I think it's a great thing for football.”

It will be interesting to see how Oklahoma and Texas fare in the SEC. Recruiting should improve, but the competition will be steeper as well, as Williams noted.