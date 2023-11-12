LSU football's Jayden Daniels just ripped off one of the plays of the season, taking it 85 yards to the house

LSU football's Jayden Daniels is having a heck of a year. He's among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy, and he's racked up 2,792 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and four interceptions through Week 10.

Daniels, one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation, also has 684 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

But every Heisman contender needs their Heisman ‘moment,' and Daniels may have just had his, with an insane 85-yard TD run against Florida:

JAYDEN DANIELS IS GONE 💨💨 85-YARD HOUSE CALL FOR THE @LSUfootball QB‼️ pic.twitter.com/0Izr1Vz9SQ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 12, 2023

Amazingly, Daniels wasn't even a sure thing to play against Florida. Daniels suffered an injury when Dallas Turner smothered him in the pocket during Alabama football‘s 42-28 win over LSU in Week 10.

A visibly shaken Daniels lay on the turf for several moments before heading to the locker room for further evaluation. Daniels finished the game with 219 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

LSU football coach Brian Kelly said Daniels was ‘day-to-day' at the start of the week after entering protocol. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday as LSU prepared for its annual cross-divisional SEC clash with the Gators. LSU football asked the SEC to review Dallas Turners' hit on Daniels. Replays showed some helmet-to-helmet contact along with the brutal hit to Daniels' chest.

While there was initial uncertainty regarding his availability, Daniels did play, and in doing so ripped off one of the most electric plays of the college football season. NFL S scouts have to love what they saw on that play, as the league has transformed over the last decade or so to favor especially mobile quarterbacks.

LSU is 6-3 on the season (4-2 in SEC play). While the College Football Playoffs are out of the question, Daniels could lead LSU football to a solid bowl game with continued performance like that.