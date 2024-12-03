LSU head football coach Brian Kelly made his pitch for how the College Football Playoff selection committee should pick its field. To no surprise, it favors teams in the SEC.

Kelly appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show on Monday where he argued that strength of schedule should be emphasized when determining the 12 teams worthy of playing for the National Championship. That would naturally favor SEC schools like Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi, who are all on the playoff bubble.

“I don’t know that the walking orders of the committee are going to be quite right because you’re going to have teams that are going to have tougher strength of schedules and have better football teams and they may get left out,” Kelly said. “More wins doesn’t mean that you’re a better football team.”

The third-year Tigers coach pointed to college basketball and the process the men's and women's basketball committees use to determine their March Madness fields.

“I think basketball kind of went through this and they figured out strength of schedule is really the best indicator,” he continued. “That’s why they use the RPI. That’s why they use that and rely on it heavily to make decisions on who’s in the tournament and who’s not in the tournament.”

Putting aside that the RPI has not been in use for several years (the committees use the NET now), Kelly's point still stands. In basketball, mid-majors with a high win volume routinely miss the cut in favor of middling power conference teams.

LSU football coach Brian Kelly thinks the committee will adjust next year

The most recent CFP rankings have the SEC trio ranked 13-15 as the first three teams out of the projected field. At-large candidates Clemson, Indiana and SMU are all ahead of them. Those three schools all rank far worse in strength of schedule than their SEC counterparts.

Either Clemson or SMU will pick up an extra win when they square off in the ACC championship game on Saturday. None of the SEC bubble teams are in their conference title game.

“There’s going to be a hue and cry that’ll be real that some teams get left out because they didn’t have one extra win and I think it’s wrong and I think there’ll be an adjustment and I think that adjustment will take place next year,” Kelly added.

The committee will refresh its rankings one more time on Tuesday, December 3, before releasing the final bracket after conference championship games. The next update will reflect South Carolina's Week 14 win over Clemson.