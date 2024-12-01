LSU football got a much-needed win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Tigers coach Brian Kelly is revealing the two players who were instrumental in the win. Kelly is giving the game ball following the victory to Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton, per his X account.

LSU football defeated the Sooners by a 37-17 score, to finish the regular season with a 8-4 record. Hilton, a wide receiver, finished the contest with two touchdown receptions. He posted two receptions for 85 yards.

Anderson had an incredible day as a kick returner for the Tigers. The specialist had three kickoff returns for 153 yards and a touchdown, helping lift a LSU football team that seemed to be reeling before the game.

Oklahoma football finishes the year at 6-6 following the disappointing loss.

LSU football and Brian Kelly are still searching for College Football Playoff success

The Tigers are going to be left out of the expanded College Football Playoff this season. Four losses are not enough for LSU football to reach that beloved postseason event, and Tigers fans are getting frustrated with Kelly. Many college football analysts including Paul Finebaum believe the head coach is in hot water at the school.

LSU football lost some disappointing games this season, including a defeat at home to Alabama. In that game, the Tigers brought in a live tiger to help promote the game. It didn't turn out the way the fans wanted, as the Tigers got blown out. LSU football also lost games to USC, Texas A&M and Florida.

The good news for Kelly and the Tigers is that LSU football won its last two games. That brings some momentum heading into its bowl game, and if Kelly can win that it would be good for his fortunes. LSU football may decide to part ways with Kelly, considering he was brought into Baton Rouge to compete for SEC titles and CFP appearances.

That just hasn't happened for the head coach. This is his third season, and he's not made the CFP yet. He did have two 10 win seasons in his first two years, but that won't happen in year 3. Time will tell what happens with Kelly as the postseason gets closer.

Before coming to Baton Rouge, Kelly also coached at Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Central Michigan. He also won two national championships at the Division 2 level, with Grand Valley State.