It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an LSU-Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LSU-Alabama.

Of the 16 teams in the Southeastern Conference, LSU is one of the three men's basketball programs to be in trouble for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are 12-6 overall, 1-4 in the SEC. LSU's three best wins are against Arkansas, UCF and Kansas State. None of those three teams are comfortably in the NCAA Tournament. LSU and many college basketball analysts expected Kansas State to be really good this season, but the Wildcats have been a huge disappointment, which is brutally bad luck for LSU. The Tigers' win over the Wildcats just doesn't carry nearly as much value as everyone thought it would. LSU therefore has to make up ground in the SEC, and nothing would instantly transform the Tigers' resume more than a road win at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are very much in the hunt for a No. 2 seed at the NCAA Tournament, with an outside shot at a No. 1 seed. Coach Nate Oats has built a big-time program in Tuscaloosa, and although Alabama has wobbled a few times this season, the Tide are pretty much where people expected them to be in late January. The loss to Oregon stung, and the Tide might want that one back, but broadly viewed, this team is solidly among the top two tiers of Final Four contenders — maybe not a clear favorite, but very much in the mix. Alabama basketball has evolved to the point that it is an annual threat to go deep in March. That is reflective of the transformation Oats has created at the school.

The challenge for LSU in this game is pretty simple: Defend Alabama. The Crimson Tide have scored over 100 points in each of their last two games, both wins in SEC play. Alabama can score in all three areas of basketball: inside, outside, and at the free throw line. Oats is a big evangelist in terms of promoting his own basketball gospel, which believes in getting to the free throw line and shooting 3-pointers. Oats wants his teams to be tough enough to earn trips to the charity stripe, but to also have the outside shooting ability which can space the floor and put defenses in impossible positions. LSU will have its work cut out against an opponent which is functioning at a very high level right now.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is due for a game in which it doesn't shoot or score as well as it has been doing the past few games. Alabama allowed at least 87 points in each of those two wins. That is no small number. A modest degree of shooting regression from Alabama, plus a modest and contained amount of free throw attempts for the Crimson Tide, will give LSU a distinct chance to win outright, not merely cover. That said, the spread is huge, giving LSU some margin for error.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama's performances speak for themselves. Scoring 102 in Rupp Arena against Kentucky is quite a statement. Following that game with 103 against Vanderbilt is a statement which says, “We're not going to have letdown games after big wins.” Alabama's mindset will prevent the Crimson Tide from slacking off in this game and allowing LSU to stay close.

Final LSU-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to LSU, but we don't love trusting an inferior road team against a superior home team. Maybe wait for a live play.

Final LSU-Alabama Prediction & Pick: LSU +16.5