ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an LSU-Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LSU-Texas A&M.

SEC basketball is can't-miss television this season. Just about every game is not only interesting, but carries immense NCAA Tournament significance. At least 13 teams, maybe 14, are in the running for an NCAA Tournament berth, with South Carolina appearing to be the only school clearly and completely outside the cut line right now in mid-January. At least 11 schools from the SEC are more likely than not to make the NCAA Tournament. That doesn't mean the SEC is guaranteed to get at least 11 teams in, but it does mean it will be hard for the SEC to not get at least nine or 10 teams in the field. What will need to happen for the SEC to fall short of an 11-team haul in March Madness is for five teams to all go very cold at the same time. By “very cold,” we mean losing five or more games in a row, or something close to that. A two-game losing streak is not a crisis in a league this deep. A lot of teams will lose back-to-back games; it's about avoiding that five- or six-game losing streak in the SEC. That's where teams have to guard against a bad stretch which could take them out of NCAA Tournament contention.

LSU would certainly be at the bottom of any list of SEC teams (other than South Carolina) competing for a March Madness spot. The Tigers can't just be .500 in SEC play; they actually need to be above .500, and that will be a tough task for the Tigers. They did at least beat Arkansas earlier this week, a step in the right direction, but they will have to beat teams as good as Texas A&M if they really want to make a charge at the Big Dance. LSU has to collect high-end wins, and beating an Arkansas team which is 0-4 in the SEC is not as high as LSU needs to climb. The Tigers have to go higher up the food chain in this cutthroat conference if they want to be playing meaningful March basketball instead of merely playing out the string.

Texas A&M figures to make things very difficult for LSU. The Aggies look like a Sweet 16-quality team under coach Buzz Williams. They definitely look stronger and deeper than they did a season ago, when they came close to the Sweet 16 but lost to Houston in overtime in the Round of 32. Texas A&M has been able to win key SEC games with star player Wade Taylor unavailable and out of the lineup. Other players such as Zhuric Phelps have been able to step up and fill in the gap, giving the Aggies a chance to remain competitive at the top end of the SEC. LSU has to go through this team if it wants to improve its odds of playing tournament basketball two months from now.

Here are the LSU-Texas A&M College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: LSU-Texas A&M Odds

LSU: +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +390

Texas A&M: -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -530

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch LSU vs Texas A&M

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is large, and LSU is coming off a confidence-building win over Arkansas which can make this team better and galvanize it for situations such as this one. LSU will play a tough game and will not let A&M pull away to win by a large margin.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Aggies aren't slightly better than LSU; they are far better than LSU. They are playing at home. They should be able to grab a six- or seven-point lead by halftime which they can then build into a 15-point margin after 40 minutes.

Final LSU-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

A&M is a much, much better team. There doesn't seem to be any question about it. Take A&M.

Final LSU-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -9.5