The LSU Tigers are the defending national champions, but the biggest storyline surrounding them as March Madness has gotten underway is a rumored upcoming article from the Washington Post that threatens to expose LSU head coach Kim Mulkey.
Hints of the article first surfaced on social media by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. Forde reported that he'd heard talk of the story that was in the works. After that, Mulkey addressed reporters during a media availability sessions during which she read a prepared statement suggesting that anything the Washington Post was going to publish was false.
LSU powers past Middle Tennessee, avoids upset
LSU had a round of 32 game against upstart Middle Tennessee on Sunday, and the Tigers struggled during the first half. They even found themselves trailing by nine at one point in the game. But LSU regrouped and dropped the hammer on Middle Tennessee to end up winning big, 83-56 to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.
After the game, Kim Mulkey addressed reporters and stated that the rumored Washington Post article did not play a distraction in LSU's early struggles as per Awful Announcing.
“We're not going to let one sleazy reporter distract us from what we're trying to do. Absolutely not,” Mulkey said. “My kids didn't even know I said that yesterday. That team is not involved in this. They were in shock when they saw all that on the internet. I don't take that stuff to my team.”
While the college basketball world waits in anticipation for the Washington Post to publish what has been built up as a bombshell expose, LSU is focusing on making another championship push.
But it's been an up and down season for the Tigers. Back during the regular season in non-conference play, star forward Angel Reese was essentially ‘suspended' from the team following an in-game altercation with teammate Flau'jae Johnson.
LSU also hasn't looked as dominant as they were last season. All year long they've been working on integrating two high profile transfers in Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow. With their ticket punched to the Sweet 16, the Tigers await the winner between UCLA and Creighton.
Reese is considered to be a first round WNBA Draft pick. She has one year of college eligibility remaining due to COVID-19 and she has yet to announce what her future plans after the season will be. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of last season's March Madness.
This year, Reese has been averaging 18.7 points per game, 13.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 48.5 percent shooting from the field and 73 percent shooting from the free throw line. Reese has defender Mulkey on multiple occasions following outside attacks.
This is Mulkey's third season as head coach at LSU. She got her start as head coach back in 2000 at Baylor. At Baylor, she won three national championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019. Her tenure at Baylor lasted from 2000-2021 after which she left to LSU. WNBA star and future Hall of Famer Brittney Griner played for Mulkey while at Baylor.