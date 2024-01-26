Kevin Durant hypes up South Carolina women's basketball's dramatic comeback to edge out LSU Tigers, extending their undefeated run.

The No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks rallied from behind to defeat No. 9 LSU in a thrilling game that had the basketball world riveted, with NBA superstar Kevin Durant among those urging fans to witness the spectacle.

With over 13,000 turning out to see the matchup in Baton Rouge, the stage for what was arguably the season's most anticipated game so far. The Gamecocks, facing an uphill battle for the majority of the match, found themselves trailing the defending national champion Tigers. The tension was palpable as LSU, buoyed by a supportive crowd, looked to hand South Carolina their first loss.

On social media, basketball fans were urging people to tune-in into the showdown, including the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, who tweeted, “These ladies are HOOPIN in Baton Rouge right now…tune in on ESPN.”

South Carolina demonstrated the tenacity that has become a hallmark of the Gamecocks. The game took a decisive turn when LSU's 2023 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese fouled out with just over four minutes remaining. Seizing the opportunity without Reese, South Carolina went on an 11-3 run to clinch a 76-70 victory against LSU, preserving their unbeaten streak.

This win is another testament to South Carolina's remarkable ability to overturn deficits, marking their 10th consecutive comeback when falling behind by double digits. The victory also extended their road-winning streak to a historic 28 games, the longest in SEC history, and continued their dominance in regular-season conference play with their 37th straight win.

Coach Dawn Staley summed up the match as a “game of runs,” where both teams exchanged blows, but her Gamecocks had the final say. South Carolina's guards were instrumental in the final quarter, with Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall and Raven Johnson scoring 20 of the team's 24 points. Hall's crucial three-pointers and Johnson's layup in the closing minutes sealed LSU's fate.

Despite the loss, LSU's performance against the nation's top team was commendable. Coach Kim Mulkey acknowledged minor mistakes but remained optimistic about the team's potential.