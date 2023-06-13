Ludacris’ net worth in 2023 is $30 million. A popular rapper and actor, he has been in the public eye for over two decades. As an actor, Ludacris is known for starring in some notable films such as the Fast and Furious films, Crash, End of the Road, and many others. On the other hand, as a rapper, he has released hit singles like What's Your Fantasy?, Area Codes, Roll Out and Stand Up, among many others. Ludacris is a three-time Grammy winner, a Teen Choice Award winner, a Critics Choice Awards winner and has a star on the Walk of Fame. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Ludacris’ net worth in 2023.

Ludacris was born on September 11th, 1977 in Champaign, Illinois. He studied at Oak Park River Forest High School before transferring to Centreville High School. Finally, Ludacris was able to finish high school at Banneker High School. After completing his high school education, he would go on to take up music management at Georgia State University, where he graduated with the class of 1999.

How Ludacris earned his $30 million net worth

After completing university, Ludacris embarked on a rapping career. In 1999, he released his first studio album, Incognegro. The album contained some notable singles such as U Got a Problem?, Hood Stuck and many others. Although it wasn’t a worldwide success, the album sold 50,000 copies of the album locally. Furthermore, Incognegro served as a stepping stone for Ludacris to sign a deal with Def Jam Records.

His next album was Back for the First Time, a breakout hit that sold over three million units and became certified Platinum three times by the RIAA. As of this writing, Back for the First Time continues to be Ludacris’ second best selling album.

Ludacris didn’t stop there, releasing his third studio album, Word of Mouf, in 2001. Word of Mouf would emerged as Ludacris’ best-selling album with four million copies sold. He would release other albums such as Battle of the Sexes, Disturbing Tha Peace, Chicken & Beer, The Red Light District, Release Therapy and many others.

Red Light District peaked at the pole position of the Billboard charts. Furthermore, Release Therapy earned Ludacris a Grammy for Best Rap Album and contained the hit single Money Maker, which won the Grammy for Best Rap Song. Moreover, he also earned a Grammy for his collaboration with Usher and Lil Jon for the smash single Yeah!

Ludacris' career and awards

While Ludacris has pieced together an iconic rapping career, he has also found success as an actor. In 2001, he made his big-screen debut in The Wash. Just two years later, Ludacris returned to the big screen when he took up the role of Tej in 2 Fast 2 Furious. Originally, it wasn’t Ludacris who portrayed Tej, but fellow rapper Ja Rule. Rule would actually make $15,000 for The Fast and the Furious before being offered $500,000 to star as Tej in the second installment of the lucrative franchise. But with Rule declining the offer, Ludacris earned the role.

Ludacris has been a relative regular at cinemas ever since. He appeared in other movies such as No Strings Attached, Gamer, Max Payne, RocknRolla, Ball Don’t Lie, The Bros., Hustle & Flow, Show Dogs and End of the Road. In addition to his filmography, Ludacris also took part in several TV series such as Empire, Being Mary Jane, Doc McStuffins, Law & Order: SVU and more. He also served as the host of television reality show contest Fear Factor after signing a deal with MTV’s Viacom, details of which were undisclosed.

However, most of Ludacris’ acting success stems from his performances in the Fast and Furious franchise. After debuting as Tej in 2 Fast 2 Furious, he reprised the role eight years later in Fast Five before becoming a fixture in the franchise by starring in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, F9: The Fast Saga and Fast X. For Furious 7, Ludacris earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie: Chemistry. Furthermore, for F9: The Fast Saga, he reportedly bagged $1.2 million, based on sources. He reportedly took home a $600,000 paycheck for Fast X.

What businesses does Ludacris own?

While Ludacris has successfully carved out a career as a rapper and an actor, that didn’t stop him from also becoming a successful businessman. He serves as one of the founders of his own record label called Disturbing Tha Peace Records. Furthermore, he also owns several businesses such as liquor brand Conjure Cognac, restaurant Chicken + Beer and headphones Soul by Ludacris. He also used to own the restaurant called Straits, which eventually closed down.

Given his success in Hollywood and music, it isn’t surprising that some major brands have decided to partner up with him. The rapper turned actor earns a lot of money from various endorsement deals including Tag body spray, Trojan condoms and Puma.

How much does Ludacris make for a show?

The 45-year-old reportedly commands between $150,000 to $300,000 per concert appearance.

