By Zen Angeles · 4 min read

The Content Creator of the Year, Ludwig, has done it again with his highly-anticipated event of the end of the year, Mogul Chessboxing Championship. There were a lot of audience in attendance just to watch their favorite professional players, chess masters, and even content creators duke it out with each other in Chessboxing. Ludwig Anders Ahgren had a successful event last December 11 with full house attendance onsite in the Galen Center in Los Angeles, as well as breaking yet another record of his in terms of viewership online. The event has a total of 9 Match Cards in the entire event, with 2 Smashboxing in the undercard and 7 Chessboxing in the main card. The event still continued on for a surprise match which will be revealed later on.

With the rise of influencers against influencers type of content, sports is not out the question when it comes to friendly competitions. Given that most of the participants are not known for their physique or active lifestyle content, sports will definitely be a level playing field for a competition. Ludwig decided to mix up things by combining Smash Bros and Boxing, as well as Chess and Boxing for the event. There are big names invited from professional Smash players, such as Fiction and KJH, to chess masters like Chessbrah and Dina Belenkaya. They even put up known content creators like Boxbox, Cherdleys, PointCrow and Disguised Toast.

In Smashboxing, players will fight against each other by playing Smash Bros and fighting each other in Boxing alternately, for 7 rounds. They will play Smash for odd numbered rounds while boxing each other with even numbered ones. In order to win the match card, a player has to win 3 rounds of Smash Bros for TKO or knock down an opponent in boxing by TKO. In Chessboxing, they have the same mechanics with smashboxing having an alternate rounds of Chess and Boxing with Chess getting the odd numbered rounds while boxing for the even. The difference is that the win condition for Chess will either be by Checkmate or if your opponent runs out of time in Chess. All winners from each bout will get a custom belt as remembrance for their win and dedication for signing up to the crazy good content. Here are the details on each match card as well as the results for each bout.

Smashboxing Undercard

2saint def. Spud by TKO on Round 1.

def. Spud by TKO on Round 1. Fiction def. KJH by 3-0 in Smash Bros.

Chessboxing Card

BoxBox def. Stanz by TKO on Round 4.

def. Stanz by TKO on Round 4. Abroad in Japan def. Overtflow by Opponent Out of Time on Round 7.

def. Overtflow by Opponent Out of Time on Round 7. Hugs def. Toph by TKO on Round 2.

def. Toph by TKO on Round 2. Chessbrah def. Lawrence Trent by TKO on Round 2

def. Lawrence Trent by TKO on Round 2 Dina Belenkaya def. Andrea Botez by Checkmate on Round 7.

def. Andrea Botez by Checkmate on Round 7. Myth def. Cherdleys by Opponent Out of Time on Round 7.

Main Event Chessboxing Card

Disguised Toast def. PointCrow by Checkmate on Round 7.

Surprise Slap Chessboxing Card

CDawgVA def. Ludwig by Checkmate on Round 7.

The matches were amazing as we expected it to be as a lot of fans cheered heavily during each bout, especially the ones that went on for the whole 7 rounds. Like how fans cheered in a Boxing match, the crowd was hyped up whenever something great happens with each bout they watched, even in Smash Bros and Chess.

You can still catch the VOD of this once in a blue moon event on Ludwig’s channel.

The Mogul Chessboxing Championship event also broke a lot of records in terms of viewership for the wild yet entertaining idea of an event. In this massively successful livestream, not only did it break Ludwig’s previous own viewership records, he also broke the record of the most watched stream of Super Smash Bros of all time. Imagine all the Super Smash Bros fans out there rejoicing on this big milestone, regardless if this is not an official tournament. This will bring about more players to be interested in Smash Bros as well as Chess, given that their favorite influencers competed in it. They might as well also get into Boxing.

Ludwig broke his own record of peak viewership on both platforms with 201,268 on April 14, 2021 on his previous platform, Twitch, and about 147,000 on his current platform, Youtube, during an earlier Mogul event. This event rose above both of those with a 315,000 concurrent viewership + onsite attendance! Now those are numbers for the Content Creator of the Year.



The Mogul Chessboxing Championship is a huge success for Ludwig and his team. We can’t wait for new crazy ideas they will come up in providing us golden entertainment that all of us can enjoy.

