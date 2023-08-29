On Tuesday, August 29th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 7-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, August 29th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has three player props and a total parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Luis Robert 2+ Total Bases

Adley Rutschman 2+ Total Bases

Over 7.5 Runs

Gunnar Henderson 2+ Total Bases

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +751

Luis Robert 2+ Total Bases

Luis Robert is one of the most exciting young players in baseball. The 24-year-old center fielder has hit 34 home runs and 69 RBIs this season, and he is currently batting .268 with an OPS of .880. Robert is a five-tool player with elite speed, power, and fielding ability. He is also a patient hitter who walks at a good rate. This makes him a dangerous hitter against any pitcher, but he is especially dangerous against pitchers like Dean Kremer.

Kremer is a right-handed pitcher who has struggled this season. He has a 4.31 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. He is also giving up a lot of home runs, with 25 allowed in 144 innings pitched. Robert has had success against right-handed pitchers this season. He is batting .254 against them with an OPS of .849. He has also hit 27 home runs and 56 RBIs against right-handers. Robert also has had more than two total bases in three of his last four games coming into tonight's matchup.

Adley Rutschman 2+ Total Bases

Adley Rutschman is one of the most hyped prospects in baseball history, and he has lived up to the hype so far in his rookie season. The 24-year-old catcher is batting .273 with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs, and he is considered by many to be the best defensive catcher in the game.

Rutschman is a switch-hitter, and he has had success against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers this season. He is batting .259 against right-handed pitchers and .309 against left-handed pitchers. Jesse Scholtens is a right-handed pitcher who has struggled this season. He has a 4.15 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. He is also giving up a lot of home runs, with 19 allowed in 101.2 innings pitched between Triple-A and the Majors.

Over 7.5 Runs

The Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles are set to face off tonight at Camden Yard. The FanDuel same game parlay promo has an alternate run total set at at 7.5 runs, and I believe that there will be more than that scored. Both teams have struggled defensively this season. The White Sox have a .980 fielding percentage, which is the worst in the American League. The Orioles are not much better, with a .982 fielding percentage. Also, both teams have some powerful hitters in their lineups. The White Sox have Luis Robert, who has 34 home runs this season. The Orioles have Anthony Santander with 25 home runs and Gunnar Henderson who has 22 home runs.

Both starting pitchers have struggled mightily this season. Jesse Sholtens during his time in the majors has compiled only a 1-6 record with a 4.15 ERA and a low swinging strike percentage of just 9%. Scholtens has given up 15 earned runs with four home runs and nine walks through his last 21 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Dean Kremer hasn't pitched much better. He has a good record thanks to some great run support with a 12-5 record but he has a 4.31 ERA and has given up 25 home runs on the season with a low swinging strike percentage of 10.6% it's going to be tough for Kremer to keep the ball in the field.

Gunnar Henderson 2+ Total Bases

Gunnar Henderson is a rising star in the Baltimore Orioles organization. The 22-year-old third baseman has hit 22 home runs and 65 RBIs this season, and he is currently batting .251 with an OPS of .808. Henderson is a strong hitter with good power and speed. He is also a patient hitter who walks at a good rate. This makes him a dangerous hitter against any pitcher, but he is especially dangerous against pitchers like Jesse Scholtens.

Henderson has had success against right-handed pitchers like Jesse Scholtens this season. He is batting .264 against them with an OPS of .867. He has also hit 19 home runs and 55 RBIs against right-handers. Given the current state of Jesse Scholtens and how Henderson has been smashing the ball this over should hit with relative ease.