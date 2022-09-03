Luka Doncic pulls off epic nutmeg, toys with opponents at EuroBasket 2022

Luka Doncic took league-wide flak last season for his palpable lack of conditioning. Reports emerged he showed up to Dallas Mavericks training camp in late September weighing over 260 pounds, that extra weight clearly affecting his play on the floor early. Once Doncic worked his way into basketball shape, though, he quickly regained his rightful status as as one of the best players in the world, earning First Team All-NBA honors and leading the Mavericks to a surprise Western Conference Finals appearance.

Doncic clearly made efforts to stay in better shape this summer, photos of “skinny Luka” taking the internet by storm. As his early play at Eurobasket suggests, Doncic sure looks to be in peak postseason form. The pride of Slovenia toyed with Hungary’s defense during the first quarter on Saturday, nutmegging one helpless defender in transition before looking off two more for an epic alley-oop lob.

Talk about “Luka magic.”

Luka Doncic with a nutmeg and no-look lob in the same possession 🤯pic.twitter.com/d3LSJaWZd3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 3, 2022

Slovenia beat Lithuania 92-85 in its Eurobasket opener, a crucial victory in a tough Group B. Doncic and company were never expected to have much trouble with Hungary, but closes group play with three tough matchups versus Bosnia-Herzegovina, Germany and France.

Eurobasket 2022 seems wide open, as a handful of superstars vie to lift their countries to glory. But with Doncic in shape and playing at an all-world level, Slovenia no doubt likes its chances of bringing home gold.