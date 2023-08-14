Dallas Mavericks‘ star Luka Doncic has been hard at work balling for Slovenia's National Team in preparation for the upcoming FIBA World Cup. Although his squad took the loss against the United States on Saturday (Doncic DNP), Jordan Brand is still pumping out the colorways for the Jordan Luka 2 ‘Safari'. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content

Jordan Brand introduced Doncic's second signature sneaker in June 2023. There have been a multitude of colorways released in the short amount of time they've been out, including strong themes such as “Nebulla”, “Matador”, and “Luk.AI” crafted by Doncic himself. This newest iteration will see a spin on a classic Nike colorway.

The Jordan Luka 2 “Safari” may look familiar because it's drawing from the classic burnt orange/speckling colorway that Nike made famous. The style has been seen on the Air Max 1, Nike SB, and even a few signature LeBron James sneakers as it continues to be a hit among sneakerheads.

The Jordan Luka 2 features the newest in Jordan Brand's basketball technology. We see the burnt orange suede across the uppers accompanied by contrasting overlays of the safari textured print. Black is the other primary on this shoe as it highlights the hits of electric blue throughout. The blue is unique to this shoe as we see both the Luka Doncic logo and Jumpman highlighted in it. The tongue is made of thick black leather with laces to match. Head over to Sneaker news for detailed in-hand images.

There's no release date confirmed on this particular colorway, but expect it to drop very soon as it would be on-queue with the rest of the releases thus far. They're set to retail for $130 USD and will be available on Nike.com and all Jordan Brand retailers. We've seen mixed reviews so far – are you rocking with these?