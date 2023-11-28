The Houston Rockets visit the Dallas Mavericks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Houston Rockets stay in the state of Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for the NBA In-Season Tournament. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockets are under new management this season, and they are playing some very good basketball. They are 8-6, and they have won their last two games. Alperen Sengun is having an awesome season for the Rockets through the first 14 games. He is averaging 20.2 points per game with 9.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. Jalen Green is second on the team in scoring, but it is Fred VanVleet who facilitates the offense in his first season with the Rockets. VanVleet is averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game this season. He also has 5.7/1 assist to turnover ratio.

The Mavericks are 10-6 to begin this season, and they have done it on the back of Luka Doncic. Doncic leads the team in points, assists, and rebounds. He is scoring 30.5 points per game, which is one of the best marks in the NBA. Kyrie Irving should not be forgotten about, as well. He averages 24.4 points per game, and dishes out 5.5 assists. The Mavericks are also getting a solid season from Sixth Man of the Year candidate Tim Hardaway Jr.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Mavericks Odds

Houston Rockets: +3.5 (-106)

Dallas Mavericks: -3.5 (-114)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets have the best scoring defense in the NBA. They allow just 104.4 points per game, and they need to continue their solid defensive play in this one. The Mavericks can score, so the Rockets have their work cut out for them. However, Houston has been able to play very well the last two games. The Rockets held the Grizzlies to just 91 points, and the Nuggets to just 86 points. The Grizzlies are not a very good team, but anytime you hold an NBA team to under 100 points, it is impressive. If the Rockets can keep it up, they will cover the spread.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks have Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Those two are enough to always keep the Mavericks a favorite to cover the spread. As a team, the Mavericks score 119.4 points per game. They shoot well from the floor, and that needs to continue in this game. As mentioned, the Rockets play some good defense, so the Mavericks really have to stay locked in. With Irving and Doncic, this should not be a problem for Dallas.

This being a home game for Dallas is more of an advantage than one might think. The Mavericks are 4-2 at home, so they are not perfect, but they will win more games when playing in Dallas. However, the stat that stands out the most is the Rockets away record. Houston has played five road games and they are 0-5. The Mavericks need to take advantage of the Rockets' struggles on the road if they want to cover the spread.

Final Rockets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be closer than people might think. I would not be surprised to see the Rockets pull off the upset. However, I can not ignore the Rockets winless road record, and I think that will play a big part in this game. I am going to take the Mavericks to cover this spread.

Final Rockets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -3.5 (-114), Under 228.5 (-110)