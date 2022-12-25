By Jason Patt · 2 min read

Christmas Day is a big one for the Dallas Mavericks. Not only will Luka Doncic and the Mavs host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, but they’re honoring franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Ahead of Sunday’s matinee, the Mavs unveiled their new Nowitzki statue outside American Airlines Center:

Of course, the Dirk Nowitzki statue memorializes his iconic one-legged fadeaway jumper, one of the most unstoppable shots in NBA history. The Mavs also put out a special video showing the making of the statue:

The man who changed the game forever. Watch the two-year process of the creation for @swish41’s statue, now outside of the @aacenter. @chime | #AllFourOnepic.twitter.com/QXcjUjbYSW — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 25, 2022

And, finally, the man himself had a special message after the unveiling of the “stunning” statue:

A message from the man of the hour. Congrats on this amazing accomplishment, Dirty! 🐐 #MFFLpic.twitter.com/BN1W9IkvMj — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 25, 2022

While Doncic may one day overtake him, Dirk Nowitzki is currently the greatest player in Mavs history. He spent his entire 21-year career with Dallas after going ninth overall to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1998 and getting traded on draft night.

Nowitzki made the NBA Finals twice. The first came in 2006 when Dirk and the Mavs lost to Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat. Revenge was had in 2011 when Dallas beat the Big Three Heat in 2011. Nowitzki won Finals MVP that year.

For his career, Dirk was a 14-time All-Star and 2007 MVP. In that 2006-07 season, he became a member of the exclusive 50/40/90 club. He also made All-NBA 12 times, with four First-Team selections. He totaled 31,560 points in his NBA career, plus 3,663 more in the playoffs.

Dirk Nowitzki is now officially immortalized in Mavs lore outside American Airlines Center. He had his No. 41 jersey retired inside the arena in January.