NBA players have many career options after their playing days are over. While some become head coaches, others continue to make an impact in the sport as an executive. In fact, some return to their roots as they oversee their country's basketball operations. Let's take a look at Luol Deng and nine other NBA players who ran their country's basketball program.

1. Luol Deng – South Sudan

Luol Deng should be familiar to NBA fans after starring for the Chicago Bulls. He also became a two-time NBA All-Star, made the All-Defensive Second Team and the All-Rookie First Team. After a respectable NBA career, Deng returned to his roots with South Sudan, serving as the president of the country's basketball federation.

After that, Deng guided the South Sudan basketball program to an Olympic berth while also giving Team USA a run for their money in an exhibition match leading up to Paris, although it wasn't as competitive at the 2024 Paris Olympics. South Sudan will be looking to make some noise at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

2. Hedo Turkoglu – Turkey

Hedo Turkoglu should also ring a bell for NBA fans, having been part of the Orlando Magic squad that made it all the way to the 2009 NBA Finals.

After hanging up his basketball sneakers, the former NBA Most Improved Player of the Year assumed the role of President of the Turkish Basketball Federation. Given Turkoglu's accomplishments in the NBA, it isn't surprising that he was eventually tasked to oversee the national team.

3. Sasha Danilovic – Serbia

Since 2016, Sasha Danilovic has served as the President of Serbia's basketball federation. He was also re-elected in 2020. Danilovic played briefly in the NBA, amounting to 75 games across two seasons for the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. Fast-forward to today, under Danilovic's watch, Serbia will be aiming for a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

4. Grant Hill – USA

In 2021, after the Tokyo Olympics, former NBA star Grant Hill assumed the position of managing director for Team USA. The seven-time NBA All-Star is also no stranger to the international game, having won Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

After Team USA's debacle at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Hill helped assemble a stacked Team USA squad that's aiming for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics to reestablish the gap against the rest of the world.

5. Andrei Kirilenko – Russia

Known as AK-47 in the NBA, Andrei Kirilenko is arguably the best NBA player to ever come out of Russia. In the NBA, Kirilenko was a one-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-Defensive Team player, and led the NBA in blocks.

With Kirilenko's legendary basketball career in the Russian basketball scene, it wasn't surprising that he was named the president of the Russian Basketball Federation in 2015 before getting reelected in 2020.

6. Yao Ming – China

Arguably the best player to come from Asia, Yao Ming defied the odds by becoming the first Asian to be drafted as a lottery pick. Yao also dominated the NBA, earning eight All-Star Game appearances and five All-NBA Team selections.

Given that Yao ultimately broke boundaries as a player, China entrusted the former Houston Rockets center with the country's basketball programs, including the national team and the Chinese Basketball Association.

7. Stojko Vranković – Croatia

Prior to Nikola Rukavina, it was Stojko Vrankovic who once overlooked the operations of the Croatian national basketball teams. Stojko Vrankovic once played in the NBA as he had stints with the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, after Croatia disappointed in EuroBasket 2022, Vrankovic submitted his resignation.

8. Arvydas Sabonis – Lithuania

After a storied career in Europe, the former Portland Trail Blazer eventually retired from playing basketball. Sabonis was considered one of the most impactful big men out of Europe. As a result, it wouldn't be long before Sabonis was voted to be the president of the Lithuania basketball federation.

He served as president from 2004 to 2010, highlighted by a bronze-medal finish at the 2010 FIBA World Cup. Afterwards, Sabonis eventually was replaced by Vydas Gedvilas.

9. Nikola Pekovic – Montenegro

A lot of Minnesota Timberwolves fans surely remember the name Nikola Pekovic. While his name may have been controversially linked with drugs in his post-NBA life, according to reports, the former Wolves center was actually elected as the President of the Montenegro Basketball Federation. However, his term ended after Jelena Dubljević was elected as the next president.

10. Jorge Garbajosa – Spain

From EuroLeague star to playing for the Toronto Raptors, Jorge Garbajosa continues to make an impact in basketball. He served as the President of the Spanish Basketball Federation.

Under his term, Spain conquered the 2019 FIBA World Cup. He eventually resigned in 2023 to give to way to new president Elisa Aguilar. Garbajosa had to vacate the position after becoming the President of FIBA Europe.