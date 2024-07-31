Team USA basketball's exhibition matchup with South Sudan proved that the Luol Deng-funded African program is better than most fans realized. On Wednesday, Team USA put the screws to South Sudan thanks in large part to a lineup change that allowed the American squad to keep pace with their faster, younger rivals.

Following the game, Steve Kerr responded to questions about his lineup tinkering that had fans wondering how it all came to pass.

Kerr's comments were shared during a time when Dwyane Wade commented on Bam Adebayo's big game. Simultaneously, Joel Embiid faced the wrath of online meme makers as he was benched in favor of smaller, quicker players.

Team USA basketball's win proved they are a better team that they showed during their showcase game vs. the African nation. Now, Kerr is finally getting his flowers for a masterful coaching display.

Steve Kerr responds to Team USA lineup switches

Steve Kerr revealed his thoughts on the lineup changes to reporter Ben Golliver on X.

“This is the fastest team in the tournament we're going to play,” Kerr said. “We wanted to match up. They made 14 threes against us in London. The whole game today was going to be about switching up and staying in front of people.”

The former NBA MVP Embiid sat on the bench with hands in his pockets as Team USA rode its new lineup to a 103-86 win over South Sudan. Joel Embiid, once a frontline player with as much hype and clout as any on the team except maybe LeBron James and Stephen Curry, watched Team USA dominate without him.

Kerr's new lineup may have cost him some goodwill with Joel Embiid, but it appeared to work as Team USA smashed South Sudan on the hardwood with ease.

Team USA set to face Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican national team is next up for Team USA this Sunday, a week after the Americans smashed Nikola Jokic's Serbian team.

Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Steve Kerr are expected to lead the way along with James and Stephen Curry. Whether or not Joel Embiid gets his starting spot back remains to be seen.

Team USA had incredible balance vs. South Sudan as every major player except for Joel Embiid and Curry scored two field goals or more. Puerto Rico is another team that likes to push the pace at times. If Steve Kerr sticks with the same lineup, he may create more controversy, but he may also end up giving his team the best chance to win, which is ultimate what matters the most in Olympics competition.