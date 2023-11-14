Luton Town's Andros Townsend, the former Tottenham Hotspur and England winger, has opened up on his unconventional measures for health

Luton Town‘s Andros Townsend, the former Tottenham Hotspur and England winger, has opened up about the unconventional measures he's adopting to extend his football career at the club, revealing a unique approach that includes the consumption of chicken feet, reported by GOAL. Townsend, who joined Luton in the summer on a three-month deal after being sidelined for nearly two years due to a knee injury, has opted for natural solutions over excessive supplements to ensure longevity on the pitch.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, the 32-year-old shed light on his unconventional methods. Facing the challenge of getting back into the game after an extended hiatus, Townsend shared, “Luton need to use me straight away, and I need to make sure I'm fit.” He explained his incorporation of chicken feet into his diet, citing them as a rich source of collagen—a natural necessity for joint health.

Townsend elaborated on the nutritional benefits, stating, “One of the best natural sources of collagen is chicken feet. It tastes exactly like a chicken wing, low on meat but with a lot of cartilage close to the bone and skin around it.” Despite its unconventional nature, chicken feet are consumed in several countries, including China, South Africa, and Portugal.

The Luton Town star also detailed other holistic approaches he's embracing, such as mouth taping, hyperbaric chamber sessions, red-light therapy, and flow therapy. Townsend emphasized feeling rejuvenated at 32, experiencing enhanced recovery and freshness after games compared to his prime at 27 or 28.

Since joining Luton, Andros Townsend has featured in four games, including starts against formidable opponents Manchester United and Liverpool. As the 18th-placed team in the league table, Luton Town, managed by Rob Edwards, will face Crystal Palace on November 25 in their upcoming Premier League fixture.