Arsenal defender Rob Holding is ready to be loaned to newly-promoted Luton Town. The Englishman is down in the pecking order at Arsenal and is unlikely to get many minutes for them due to poor performances in 2022/23. Holding was the second-choice central defender for Arsenal after Gabriel Magalhaes and David Saliba. However, he started playing a lot of football at the back end of last season due to the long-term injury to Saliba.

However, the performances were not good enough as Arsenal's title challenge extinguished against Manchester City. Now, manager Mikel Arteta has cleared him to leave the club this summer. Luton Town is expected to receive competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace for Holding's signature. Alongside the Premier League clubs, the former Bolton Wanderers man also has interest from Spain.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, Cedric Soares, Nuno Tavares, and Nicolas Pepe are also set for exits from Arsenal as Arteta's exodus continues. There are reports linking Gabriel to Saudi Arabia, which could have an effect on the rest of the departures. However, if the Brazilian defender stays, we can expect Holding and the remaining out-of-favor defenders to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's defense has come under immense criticism following the 2-2 draw against Fulham last weekend. One of the biggest criticisms is playing players out of position, such as Thomas Partey getting slotted at right-back. If the Ghanaian superstar continues to be shifted in that position while the actual defenders get shifted out, it could be a huge call from Arteta.