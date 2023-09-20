Lynx is a 4-star Quantum Abundance character that's arriving to Honkai Star Rail. The youngest Landau sibling is coming to the game as a healer in Version 1.3. With Dan Heng: Imbibitor Lunae's banner out of the way, players can finally try to get her.Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Lynx, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Lynx Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Lynx, we will be sure to update this guide. Lynx will be available until October 10, 2023. Make sure to get her before then.

Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams

Lynx Abilities Overview

We already talked about Lynx's abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Lynx is a 4-star Quantum Abundance character. The Path of Abundance focuses on keeping their team's HP topped up using her healing skills. Her Basic Attack, Ice Crampon Technique, deals Quantum damage to a single enemy based on her Max HP. Her Skill, Salted Camping Cans, applies a buff on an ally that increases their Max HP, while also healing them over two turns. If the healed ally is a Destruction or Preservation character, their chance of getting attacked also increases.

Her Ultimate, Snowfield First Aid, dispels one debuff from all allies, while also healing them based on Lynx's max HP. Her Talent, Outdoor Survival Experience, applies continuous healin to the ally they healed. Her Technique, Chocolate Energy bar, applies her Talent effect to all allies upon battle start.

Lynx Traces Priority

When levelling her abilities, focus on the Ultimate first, as it increases the amount of HP it heals. Next is her Skill, which increases the Max HP increase amount as well as the healing. Afterward, level her Talent, which increases the per-turn healing. Finally, level the Basic Attack, just to increase her damage.

As for the Major Traces, level Advance Surveying first, then Survival in the Extreme, and finally Exploration Techniques.

Lynx Light Cones Guide

Time Waits for No One: Increases the wearer's Max HP by 18/21/24/27/30% and Outgoing Healing by 12%/14%/16%/18%/20%. When the wearer heals allies, record the amount of Outgoing Healing. When any ally launches an attack, a random attacked enemy takes Additional DMG equal to 36/42/48/54/60% of the recorded Outgoing Healing value. This Additional DMG is of the same Type as the wearer's, is not affected by other buffs, and can only occur 1 time per turn.

This is currently the best Light Cone to use for healers whose heals scale off of Max HP. Since all of her abilities scale off of her Max HP, the increased Max HP will strengthen all of them. The additional damage from the secondary effect also helps in increasing the team's overall DPS.

Post-Op Conversation: Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% and increases Outgoing Healing when they use their Ultimate by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%.

This Light Cone focuses on allowing Lynxto use her Ultimate more frequently. This is especially helpful for fights where the enemy applies debuffs regularly, as Lynx's Ultimate removes debuffs. It also empowers her Ultimate healing.

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights: Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 16/20/24/38/32%. When using Basic ATK or Skill, restores all allies’ HP by an amount equal to 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of their respective Max HP.

This increases Lynx's HP, which in turn will increase the amount of healing and damage Lynx does. Not only that, but it also increases the healing she does, since she also gets to heal the team on basic attacks. This lets her save on Skill Points that her team can use.

Cornucopia: When the wearer uses their Skill or Ultimate, their Outgoing Healing increases by 12/15/18/21/24%.

This is the F2P option for Lynx, as it increases her Outgoing Healing from her Skill and Ultimate. The only downside of this Light Cone is that it doesn't have a secondary effect. Not only that, but it's also lacking in terms of the stats the Light Cone gives.

Lynx Relics Guide

2-piece Longevous Disciple & 2-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Increases Max HP by 12%.

Increases Outgoing Healing by 10%.

As with most healaers (other than Luocha), this is the go-to artifact set for the game's healers. The increase in Max HP helps in increasing the potency of the heals, which is further increased by the Outgoing Healing boost.

2-piece Fleet of the Ageless

Increases the wearer's Max HP by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies' ATK increases by 8%

This is the usual support class Planar Ornament, which increases her team's ATK once she reaches a certain SPD. Additionally, as her abilities scale off of her Max HP, it also serves to strengthen her. This will increase her healing, as well as increase the damage she deals with her basica ttacks.

2-piece Broken Keel

Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 10%. When the wearer's Effect RES is at 30% or higher, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10%

This is an alternate Planar Ornament for support classes which instead increases her team's CRIT DMG. If you already have a lot of HP on Lynx, you can take this Planar Ornament to increase the team's CRIT DMG.

For Relic main stats, players shold focus on Outgoing Healing Boost% for the body, Speed for the Boots, HP% for the Planar Sphere, and Energy Recharge for the Link Rope. For Sub Stats, focus on HP% (or Effect RES if you have Broken Keel equipped), SPD, and DEF%.

Lynx Team Guide

As with most of the game's healers, Lynx does not really have a “best” team composition. Since she is only the second F2P healer out of four total healers in the game, Lynx can definitely find her way into any team. In fact, thanks to Lynx's arrival, she can now serve as the healer for a second team that players can bring into the Forgotten Hall. She does, however, become the healer of choice for both mono-Quantum teams, as well as teams whose DPS relies on HP loss. This is the closest thing to a “best” team for her

Mono-Quantum Team – Seele, Silver Wolf, Fu Xuan, Lynx

Since Lynx is the only Quantum healer, plugging her into a mono-quantum team works well. Seele will be the main DPS (or Qingque if the player does not have her), Silver Wolf will be the support debuffer, Fu Xuan as the tank and support, and Lynx as the healer. Of course, players need some luck to be able to pull this team off, as both Seele and Silver Wolf are 5-star characters.

HP-Based DPS Team – Blade, Bronya, Lynx, Tingyun

Since Blade's HP fluctuates greatly because of his Kit, having a per-turn healing source is good. Not only that, but since Lynx increases the Max HP of her heal target, this also helps Blade a lot. If the player does not have Blade, they can use Arlan instead and the team will still work. Tingyun and Bronya is flexible, and can be switched out for other characters as needed, such as a debuffer (Pela, Silver Wolf) or other buffers (Yukong).

That's all for our guide on Lynx's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Again, Lynx will be available for drawing until October 10, 2023. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll before then. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.