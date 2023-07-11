Here's everything we know about the youngest Landau daughter Lynx in Honkai: Star Rail, including her Skills, Materials, Traces, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Lynx

“In the Landau family, things are quite simple: If you want to do something, just go ahead and do it.”

Lynx is an upcoming character in Honkai Star Rail, announced only recently on their Twitter account. In-game, she is a 4-star Quantum character, and her Path is The Abundance. Members in this Path are known for being primarily Healer characters, and Lynx is likely no exception to this.

Although we have met her siblings Serval and Gepard, we have yet to meet Lynx. All we know about her is that she is the youngest daughter of the Landau family and that she is an explorer.

Character Card | Lynx

The youngest daughter of the Landau family, and one of Belobog's best extreme environments explorers.

In the English voiceover, she is voiced by Risa Mei. She is known for voicing Sajuna Inui in My Dress-Up Darling, Igarashi Futaba in Sepnai ga Uzai no Hanashi, and for voicing Sangonomiya Kokomi from HoYoverse's other game, Genshin Impact. In the Japanese dub, she is voiced by Terui Haruka, who is known to voice Lila Decyrus from the Atelier Ryza games, Chihaya Mifune in Persona 5 Royal, and Sussurro in Arknights.

Lynx Ascension Materials

As of the moment, we do not have any information about the materials players will need to ascend Lynx.

Lynx Skill Materials

As of the moment, we do not have any information about the materials players will need to upgrade Lynx's skills.

Lynx Trace Materials

As of the moment, we do not have any information about the materials players will need to fully activate Lynx.

Lynx Skills

As of the moment, we do not have any official information about what skills Lynx has. However, there have been leaks already about her skills. As these are leaks, do not treat these as facts until official announcements have arrived. Additionally, these are not official English translations.

Basic Attack: Ice Axe Climbing Technique

Deals Quantum DMG to a single enemy based on Lynx's Mas HP

Skill: Pickled Camping Tin

Apply Excitement to a single ally, which increases their max HP by ?% based on ?% of Lynx's max HP, lasts for ? turns. If target's current is greater or equal to ?%, greatly increase their base chance of being targeted by the enemy.

Make the target restore HP equal to ?% of Lynx's Max HP +?.

Excitement can only take effect on the most recent target.

Ultimate: Snow Field First Aid Knowledge

Dispels all debuffs on all allies, and restores HP for all allies equal to of Lynx's max HP + ?.

Talent: Outdoor Survival Experience

While casting Skill or Ultimate, restore HP for ? turns. At the beginning of each turn, restore HP equal to ?% of Lynx's max HP + ?.

For allies with Excitement, restore additional HP equal to ?% of Lynx's max HP.

Technique

After Lynx uses her technique, all party members are granted a shield which blocks all enemy attacks, and the party will not enter battle for ? seconds.

At the beginning of the next battle, all party members will gain increased DEF based on ?% of Lynx's DEF. This effect will last for ? rounds.

Again, we would like to reiterate that these are just leaks. These are not her official skills and are subject to change. Should we get official announcements regarding Lynx's kit, we will make sure to update this article.

Lynx Traces

As of the moment, we do not have any official information about what Traces Lynx has. However, much like her skills, there have been leaks already concerning her Traces. As with the above Skills, do not treat these as facts until official announcements have arrived. These are also not their official English Translations.

Advanced Reconnaissance: When an ally with Excitement is hit, Lynx restores ? Energy.

Technical Exploration: At the beginning of each turn, dispels debuff on self.

Extreme Survivability: Whenever an ally is hit and their Current HP is less than or equal to ?% of their Max HP, Lynx's SPD will increase by ?, lasting for ? turns.

Lynx Eidolon

As of the moment, we do not currently have any information about what Lynx's Eidolons are. However, much like her skills and Traces, there have been leaks already concerning her Eidolons. As with the above, do not treat these as facts until official announcements have arrived. These are also not their official English Translations.

Trekking with Ski Poles During Dawn

When healing an ally with Excitement, increase healing amount by ?%. This effect will also take effect on healing over time effects.

Noontide's Portable Stove

Extend the healing over time effect from Talent by ? turns.

Afternoon's Avalance Beacon

Skill Lv. +2, maximum up to Lv. 15

Basic ATK Lv. +1, maximum up to Lv. 10

Bonfire Camping at Dusk

When an ally with Excitement is hit, increase their ATK based on ?% of Lynx's Max HP, lasting for ? turns

Aurora Red Tea at Evening

Ultimate Lv. +2, maximum up to Lv. 15

Talent Lv. +2, maximum up to Lv. 15

Cartography at Twilight

The ally with Excitement will receive an increase in Max HP equal to ?% of Lynx's Max HP, and increase their Effect RES by ?%.

As you may have noticed, there isn't much official information available yet about her. However, once Hoyoverse releases more information about her, we will be sure to update this article to tell you about Lynx's Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Official Lynx Introduction

That's everything we know about Lynx in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail released on April 26th, 2023, and is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.