Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve recently drew a comparison between her team’s journey to the WNBA Finals and one of the NBA’s most famous underdog stories — the 2004 Detroit Pistons. As the Lynx prepare to face the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the Finals, a team filled with marquee talent, Reeve reflected on how Minnesota has stayed competitive by building a team around cohesion and hard work rather than relying on big-name stars.

Speaking on her team's success, Reeve said, “When the New York Liberty and the Vegas Aces sort of swallowed up the top talent … you could either go, ‘Okay, it's not gonna be our time for a while. We'll just wait.' Or you can say, ‘We're gonna find a different way,’” per Alexa Philippou of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. She continued by likening her team’s situation to that of the 2004 Pistons, who famously defeated the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers to win the NBA championship, noting that “good players, but a great team” can overcome even the toughest opponents.

“And as Becky (Hammon, Aces head coach) called us, good players, but a great team,” Reeve said.

This mindset has defined the Lynx’s approach throughout the season. Despite not boasting the same star-studded roster as their Finals opponents, the Lynx have relied on consistent team play and the leadership of star forward Napheesa Collier, who has carried the team through the playoffs with standout performances. Collier, who was recently named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, has embodied the very ethos that Reeve has built her team around — hard work, discipline and teamwork.

Lynx and Liberty are a tale of two teams

In contrast, the Liberty have leaned into their financial power and star acquisitions to dominate the regular season, finishing with a league-best 32-8 record. With stars like Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty are the clear favorites going into the Finals, much like the Lakers were in 2004.

Reeve acknowledged that the Lynx are not a superteam, but emphasized that they are still “a darn good basketball team.”

“…There's more than one way to do this. And so a superteam we are not, but we're a darn good basketball team,” she said.

The Lynx have consistently found ways to win, even against opponents with more high-profile talent. This season’s success is a testament to the culture of loyalty and hard work that the Lynx have built over the years, which has carried them to four championships between 2011 and 2017.

The Lynx and the Liberty face off in Game 1 on Thursday.