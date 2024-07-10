The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 82-67 on Tuesday night, despite the absence of their star player Napheesa Collier. Coach Cheryl Reeve had high praise for Bridget Carleton, who played a crucial role in the win.

“It was on defense where she was most impactful,” Reeve said, as reported by Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Carleton, in her sixth WNBA season, has shown growth this year, emerging as a leader and becoming more aggressive on the court. That confidence was on full display as she hit six of her seven field-goal attempts, including all four three-pointers against LA. She finished the game with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. She also played a key role in limiting Sparks’ Rickea Jackson to just six points.

Carleton’s performance wasn’t the only Lynx highlight. Dorka Juhász contributed 15 points and six rebounds, Kayla McBride added 11 points and Cecilia Zandalasini scored 11 points off the bench. The Lynx had 10 players score in the game. and five players scored in double figures.

The Lynx established control early, leading by 13 points at the end of the first quarter and by 16 at halftime. They maintained a strong lead throughout, with Carleton and McBride hitting key three-pointers during a crucial 12-2 run late in the second quarter. That run pushed the lead to 16 points by halftime and set the tone for the rest of the game.

Lynx defense stifles Sparks

Juhász, starting in place of the injured Collier, played a team-high 32 minutes and excelled in defending Sparks' center Dearica Hamby, who managed 18 points and eight rebounds but was held to just nine field-goal attempts. The Lynx's collective defensive effort paid off as they held the Sparks to 41.1% shooting overall and 3-for-20 from beyond the arc.

Minnesota's offensive execution was also noteworthy. They shot 49.2% from the field and made half of their 18 three-point attempts.

Carleton’s shooting performance was particularly remarkable. She became the first player in Lynx history to shoot 100% from three-point range with at least four attempts in a game twice in a season, both times against the Sparks in Los Angeles.

“It's a combination of a lot of things,” said Carleton, who will play for Canada in her second consecutive Olympics later this month. “I've been with the same franchise for a long time. I know what the coaches want. I've played with Kayla and Phee for a number of years. I'm comfortable and confident with who I am with this team.”

The Lynx's collective effort, even without their star player, highlighted their depth.

“Losing Phee is huge for us,” Juhász said. “She's our motor, our leader. But everyone took it personal. When (Collier) is out, everyone is ready to come in and contribute. It's a collective win.”