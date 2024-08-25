The former Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore is getting some amazing gifts, along with her jersey retirement. One of those gifts is a special pair of Jordan Brand sneakers. The shoes are solid gold, and commemorate the fact that Moore was the first female star signed with the shoe company.

Moore received the gifts Saturday night as part of her jersey retirement ceremony with the Lynx. She spent eight seasons with the team, and won four WNBA championships. Moore left the club in 2018, and formally retired from basketball in 2023.

“I kind of don't want this night to end,” Moore said at the ceremony, per ESPN. “Some of my favorite people in the world are here with me.”

Maya Moore is possibly the greatest female basketball player of all-time

Moore almost single-handedly turned the Lynx into a women's basketball dynasty. She won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award with the team in 2011. She then went on to win the four titles in just eight seasons of competition. Moore also played overseas on Team USA, and helped the women's basketball club win gold medals in both 2012 and 2016 at the Olympics.

“My life is an example of what it looks like when we love a little girl well,” Moore added. “There is no way we're watching that [ceremony] without love. So many people having a hand in my life to show me what life is about. That's what I tried to bring every day: life and joy. Because I've been a recipient of life and joy.”

The former Lynx forward also played overseas in Russia and China. She left the game of basketball in 2018 to work as an advocate for social justice issues. Lynx fans can now only speculate on how much more she could have done if she kept playing for the team a few more seasons.

Moore's success on the hardwood led her to be one of the most respected basketball players in the world. Her impact on the game is far-reaching; Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a message for her congratulating her on the accomplishment. Moore's impact on the game is one of the reasons why the Jordan Brand signed her as the first female athlete to work with the company.

Moore finished her WNBA career averaging more than 18 points, as well as nearly 6 rebounds a game. She also won two national championships in college at UConn.