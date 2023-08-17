The Minnesota Lynx have been playing much better basketball ever since their poor start to the 2023 season. After dealing with several key injuries early in the season to Diamond Miller, Jessica Shepard and Aerial Powers, they've been relatively healthy. They had brief injury concerns with Napheesa Collier and rookie Dorka Juhasz, but since then they've been okay. That is until now. Starting guard Lindsay Allen, who has been important for the team all season, is currently on the Lynx injury report with a thumb injury. She's expected to be sidelined for several weeks as per Mitchell Hansen of Canis Hoopus.

https://x.com/m_hansen13/status/1691271160447500288?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Hansen reports that Lindsay Allen's thumb injury will not require surgery, but that she will be out for an undetermined number of weeks that likely will coincide with the end of the regular season for the Lynx. Allen was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty. She played one season for the Liberty before playing two seasons for the Las Vegas Aces. She joined the Indiana Fever for the 2021 season and has been playing with the Lynx for the past two years.

Allen worked her way into the starting lineup at point guard for the Lynx this season and has been a big part of their turnaround. In 29 games, she's been averaging 6.2 points per game, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists with splits of 39.9 percent shooting from the field, 20.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Although Allen's shooting percentages may not look very efficient, she's without question a key part of this Lynx team.