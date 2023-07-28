Just when it appeared as if the Minnesota Lynx were finally getting healthy, injury struck again. This time it's a costly blow as the team announced that All-Star Napheesa Collier would miss Friday's game against the New York Liberty due to an ankle injury. After losing No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller for about a month with an ankle injury, they had recently welcomed her back in the lineup. Veteran wing Aerial Powers was set to return following an ankle injury and center Jessica Shepard was also due back after being sidelined with a non-COVID illness. It's apparently Collier's turn to hit the Lynx injury report.

The following is a @minnesotalynx Game Status Report in advance of tomorrow's matchup against the New York Liberty: OUT

Napheesa Collier (Right Ankle)

Rachel Banham (Right Thumb) NWT

Natalie Achonwa (Maternity Leave) — Lynx PR (@Lynx_PR) July 27, 2023

At this moment, the severity of Napheesa Collier's ankle injury is unknown, only that it's enough to cause her to miss her first game of the season. Collier had missed most of last season after giving birth but she had been in the lineup since the start of training camp this year. She was named to her third WNBA All-Star selection this year and is the Lynx's most important player.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 24 games this season. Collier had been averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 30.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Collier was originally drafted by the Lynx with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. A star at UConn, Collier made an immediate impact in the WNBA while wining the 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.