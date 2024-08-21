ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Lynx take on the Las Vegas Aces. Our WNBA odds series has our Lynx Aces prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Aces.

The Las Vegas Aces sent five players to the 2024 Paris Olympics. They are the two-time defending WNBA champions. They have proved how good they can be. They have established and affirmed their greatness on many levels. Yet, within the 2024 WNBA season, the pieces just haven't come together for the champions, and it's not just because Chelsea Gray missed several weeks due to an injury. That was part of the story, but since Gray has returned, the Aces haven't dominated the league. They were beaten decisively by the New York Liberty this past Saturday and are not even assured of a top-four finish in the WNBA regular season standings. They need a strong final month to get a higher playoff seed. Their margin for error is dwindling. That's why this game against the Minnesota Lynx is so important.

The Lynx have won their two games played since the resumption of the WNBA season after the Olympic break. At 19-8, they are third in the league, one game behind second-place Connecticut and 1.5 games ahead of Vegas and the Seattle Storm, who are tied for fourth. Minnesota leads the season series against Seattle, so a win here over Vegas would give Minnesota significant leverage in the battle for the No. 3 seed. A Lynx win would also put more pressure on the Connecticut Sun and give Minnesota a better chance of moving up to the No. 2 spot. There are over a dozen games left in the season, but the outcome of this game could have a noticeable impact on the top-five seeding order in the league. If the Aces want to still be thought of as a top-tier title contender, a win would go a long way toward quieting doubts about their readiness to compete for the 2024 championship.

How To Watch Lynx vs. Aces

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx play really good defense. They were understandably rusty in their first game after the Olympic break last Thursday, but they were noticeably sharper in their second game this past Saturday. Minnesota has long, rangy, active defenders. If the Lynx's offense functions smoothly, this becomes a very hard team to beat. Given that the Las Vegas Aces are struggling — they were comprehensively beaten by the Liberty this past Saturday — Minnesota is catching Vegas at the right time and is in position to stifle the Aces' offense.

One other point has to be made about this game. Vegas has lost six times at home. The other four teams in the top five of the WNBA standings have not lost more than three home games. Don't think playing at home gives the Aces extra value. In 2024, that simply hasn't been the case.

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces have played a lot of ordinary basketball and clearly look like a team playing under the burden of being two-time defending champion. Vegas is taking every opponent's best shot every night. It has taken a toll. However, this is still a team with elite talent. At some point, the Aces are going to take a stand and remind everyone what they are capable of. They might not sustain a run of good form for two weeks, but they are likely to have a few impressive moments. This game against the Lynx could be one of them.

Final Lynx-Aces Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Vegas, but this game really could go either way. We think you should pass on this one.

