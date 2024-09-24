Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were so confident in Trevor Lawrence as their franchise player that they handed him an absolutely massive five-year, $275 million contract extension to remain their starting quarterback for the rest of the decade.

And yet, if you happened to watch the team throw down against the Buffalo Bills on Week 3's edition of Monday Night Football, you would never know Lawrence was one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, as after throwing a brutal interception to DaMar Hamlinin an admittedly feel-good story, fans started wondering if JAX would be better off with Mac Jones under center, as they rage tweeted on social media.

Now, for fans out of the know, Jones was effectively run out of not just Massachusetts but all of New England earlier this year after a disastrous 2023 season that ended so poorly it resulted in Bill Belichick being handed his walking papers. He threw for a career-low 2120 yards on 345 attempts, was picked off 12 times versus just ten touchdowns, and effectively lost the trust of his teammates and coaches alike, as his unique style of conservative offensive play became incredibly hard to watch before his inevitable benching.

Is Jones actually better than Lawrence? No, even if Lawrence is in the middle of a rough patch, he's still a more effective, let alone prestigious, player than the pride of Alabama. Still, the fact that some fans believe the Jaguars would be better off with Jones under center says more about Lawrence's game than anything about the “Mac Attack,” especially considering they might actually be right. After completing just 21 of the 38 passes he threw in the game for a 4.7 yards per gain average, who knows what would have happened if the Jaguars turned to Jones in the third quarter before the game completely got away from them? Maybe Jacksonville would have at least had a chance at a different outcome.