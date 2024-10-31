Home Alone icon Macaulay Culkin dressed up as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with the perfect Halloween costume. Those who believe they look alike get further validation with the costume.

He took to Instagram to show off his Halloween costume. He is wearing a Burrow jersey and holding an official-size helmet. Culkin is also donning orange pants, which are the same shade as the Bengals' colors.

“Game on, [Joe Burrow,” his caption of the Halloween costume post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macaulay ‘Instagram' Culkin (@culkamania)

The Bengals' social media team replied, commenting, “WHO DEY!!!”

In the second photo, Culkin is spread out on grass with the costume on. He looks as though he is modeling for a Bengals apparel ad (perhaps that can be their next collaboration).

Macaulay Culkin absolutely won Halloween with his Joe Burrow costume. We will have to see if the Bengals quarterback responds.

Who is Macaulay Culkin?

Culkin first rose to fame thanks to his role in Home Alone. The iconic Chris Columbus Christmas movie follows a young boy who defends his home from two robbers, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

Home Alone was a big hit, grossing $289 million on a $18 million budget. A sequel, Lost in New York, was released two years later and made $173 million. Culkin, Pesci, and Stern all returned to their starring roles.

From there, Culkin landed roles in My Girl, The Good Son, and The Nutcracker. The number of roles he would take slowly began to dwindle after 1994. He appeared in Party Monster and Saved in 2003 and 2004, respectively, but would not appear in another movie until 2007's Sex and Breakfast.

There would be four-year gaps between each of his next three movies: The Wrong Ferrari (2011), Adam Green's Aladdin (2015), and Changeland (2019).

He also hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 1991 during his Home Alone fame. His other TV show appearances include The Equalizer, Frasier, Will & Grace, Robot Chicken, and The Jim Gaffigan Show.

Joe Burrow: From LSU to the Bengals

Burrow rose to fame after transferring from Ohio State to LSU during his collegiate career. He had a monster 2019 season and was drafted with the first-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bengals.

His rookie season was rough, starting 10 games before tearing his ACL and MCL. The Bengals went 2-7-1 with Burrow under center in his first season.

They rebounded the following year when he threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl, losing to the Los Angeles Rams. He is now coming off another injury-riddled season. Burrow missed seven games in 2023 due to a variety of injuries.

The Bengals have been disappointing in 2024, currently sitting in third place in the AFC North. They started the season 0-3 before getting to 3-4. Their latest loss to the Philadelphia Eagles dropped them to 3-5, though.

In his short time as an NFL starting quarterback, he has already thrown for over 16,000 yards and 112 touchdowns. He is currently third in the NFL in passing touchdowns (15) in the 2024 season. He also leads the league in QB (75.4).