Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) has nailed Halloween by dressing as WWE's “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

He took to Instagram to show off his Halloween costume and thank Mysterio and Women's Champion Liv Morgan, who posed with him for a photoshoot. Miranda looks exactly like Mysterio, donning the long hair, tattoos, and tank top that Mysterio wears every episode of Monday Night RAW. He even appears to have his wrestling pants on.

In his caption, Lin-Manuel Miranda also thanked Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon for assisting him with the WWE-themed Halloween costume. Perhaps they helped give him exclusive access to Mysterio's wardrobe.

The third image shows Morgan in between Mysterio and Miranda, seemingly unsure of who's who. They are all smiles in the fourth and final image, though.

Who is Lin-Manuel Miranda?

WWE fan Miranda is best known for creating Broadway musicals such as In the Heights and Hamilton. He played pivotal parts in both musicals during their Broadway runs.

Since gaining global superstardom, Miranda has expanded his portfolio. He contributed to the soundtracks of animated movies like Moana, Vivo, and Encanto.

His work has received a Pulitzer Prize, Tony Awards, Emmys, and Grammys. He has also been nominated for two Academy Awards and received a Kenny Center Honor.

In 2021, he made his directorial debut with Tick, Tick… Boom! The movie is a Jonathan Larson biopic starring Andrew Garfield. After its AFI Fest premiere in November 2021, it received a limited theatrical release and then began streaming on Netflix on November 19, 2021.

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio's climb of the WWE ladder

After a rocky start to his WWE career, Mysterio has become one of the company's top heels. He made appearances as a child, becoming a part of his father Rey Mysterio's feuds.

He then made his WWE main roster debut in 2019, appearing alongside his father. Mysterio would get involved in his father's high-profile programs with the likes of Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins.

His first match came against Rollins at the 2020 SummerSlam event. He lost to Rollins in a street fight match. Mysterio subsequently became a full-time wrestler.

One of his biggest accomplishments was winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father, becoming the first father-son tag team duo to do so. They would lose the titles to the Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) a couple of months later at the Money in the Bank PLE.

At Clash at the Castle the following year, Mysterio turned on his father and joined Judgment Day. He has remained a part of the stable since then, winning the NXT North American Championship twice during that span.

Currently, Mysterio is a pivotal part of a feud between Morgan and Rhea Ripley. After being Ripley's on-screen love interest for years, he turned on her at the 2024 SummerSlam event, aligning with Morgan.

At the Bad Blood PLE, Mysterio was dangled above the entranceway during Morgan and Ripley's match in a shark cage. Morgan retained her championship via disqualification after a returning Raquel Rodriguez interfered.