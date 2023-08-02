The Madden Championship series returns this year after an extremely succesful run with MCS 23.

With a new NFL season approaching, as well as the upcoming Madden 24, it's an exciting time for football fans all around. Let's dive right in on the details, how to register, and what prizes are up for grabs.

The MCS is back for #Madden24 6 Tournaments 🏟️

Cross-play 🎮

$1.7 Million in Prizes 💰

Madden 24 MCS Details

More Chances to Win Each month from September to January will feature one competition with at least USD $125,000 on the line, giving you more opportunities to showcase your skills and earn more!

More Live, In-Person Events All finals will be played live, in-person as we look to bring players back together during MCS 24.

More Ways To Play Cross-Play is coming to the MCS, allowing players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC to all compete in the same virtual gridiron.

More Rewardss For All Whether you are a first time participant, veteran MCS competitor looking to stream more, or regular fan who watches our events, MCS 24 will offer more opportunities for you to earn in-game content to build your MUT roster



How To Register – Players interested in signing up for the tournament can so on the Battlefy Madden Championship Series page. The official rules for the event are also available for all to read.

Eligibility requirements – In order to compete in this year's MCS you must be at least 16 years of age or older and reside in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, or Mexico

Viewing Rewards – Can't compete in the event, don't worry! There's still plenty of prizes for those who view the stream on Twitch or YouTube. Rewards include tournament specific, in-game (Madden 24) Drop rewards.

Madden Ultimate Bowl – Where To Play?

Players receive five opportunities to sign up and compete from now until January of next year. You'll earn both points and prizes based on your placement. You must be one of the top 14 point-earners to get a spot in the Madden Ultimate Bowl.

The Madden 24 Tournaments can be played on the next generation systems (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) as well as PC. The competition is cross-platform, meaning you'll be able to duke it out with people playing on other systems. Tournaments are only available through Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) and features three separate phases:

Ladder Play Phase It all starts here as you compete against the rest of the field and climb to the top of the leaderboard. Standings will be refreshed after each match so you will know where you rank as you chase for one of the coveted top 32 spots. Those will earn a very important bye until Single Elimination Phase (Day 2).

Single Elimination Phase Day 1 – The top 544 ranked players advance to the elimination phase and will earn MCS points based on how they finish each tournament. Players ranked 33rd – 544th will face off against each other in a single elimination until the top 32 remain and then they will advance to the Single Elimination Phase (Day 2). Day 2- The top 32 players from Ladders and the top 32 players from the first day of Eliminations will be seeded into this 64-person single elimination bracket. Competitors will play until we get to the Live Event Phase participants.

Live Event Phase The top 4 players (top 8 for Ultimate Kickoff) from the Single Elimination Phase will be flown out for an in-person showdown, where the winner of each event will earn a coveted MCS Belt.



Ultimate Kickoff

The MCS 24 season starts with Ultimate Kickoff, a $200,000 prize pool competition. Following the Ladder Play and Single Elimination Phase, the final eight players square it out live and in-person. The following dates are important regarding the tournament.

Registration Open: August 1st @ 11:00am EST Closes: August 20th at 12:59pm EST

Ladder Play Stage August 19th from 1:00pm EST – 9:00pm EST August 20th from 1:00pm EST – 9:00pm EST A minimum of 6 games must be played, and the top 544 competitors will advance to the next phases. The top 32 earn byes and get placed into Phase 3.

Single Elimination Stage The top 544 players advance to the Elimination Phase. Top 32 players advance to Day 2. Day 1: August 27th plays rounds 512/256/128/64 Day 2: August 28th plays rounds 64/32/16

Live Event Phase Top 8 players are flown out for a live & in-person showdown. Quarterfinals: September 5th kicking off at 6:30pm EST Semifinals & Finals: September 6th kickoff at 6:30pm EST.



Ultimate Challenges

The MCS 24 season offers a competitive program that's been enhanced since last year's competition. There are four opportunities to compete in challenges (one per month) from October to January. The points and prizes for each challenge are the same. More information on these challenges and prizes will come, but here are some key dates:

Registration Ladder Play Elimination Live Event Challenge # 1 September 4th-23rd September 16th, 17th, 23rd, and 24th September 30th – October 1st October 18th Challenge # 2 October 9th-23rd October 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th October 28th – 29th November 14th Challenge # 3 November 13th-19th November 18th – 19th November 25th – 26th December 6th Challenge # 4 December 4th-11th December 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th December 16th – 17th January 10th

The MCS 24 concludes with the $1,000,00 Madden Ultimate Bowl, featuring the top 14 point-earners.

Points

Placement and MCS points. Again, the top 14 point earners automatically advance to the Ultimate Madden Bowl

Ultimate Kickoff

Placement MCS Points 1st 1250 2nd 900 3rd-4th 700 5th-8th 550 9th-16th 400 17th-32nd 350 33rd-64th 300 65th-96th 250 97th-160th 200

161st-288th 100 289th-544th 50

Ultimate Challenge 1-4

Placement MCS Points 1st 1000 2nd 750 3rd-4th 600 5th-8th 450 9th-16th 400 17th-32nd 350 33rd-64th 300 65th-96th 250 97th-160th 200

161st-288th 100 289th-544th 50

Prizes

Each participant who plays at least one game per tournament earns a MUT Red Zone pack (with a maximum of 5, and a maximum of 1 pack per EA Major). This year the prize pool has been expanded:

Ultimate Kickoff – $200,000 (USD)

Placement Prize 1st $40,000 2nd $30,000 3rd-4th $15,000 5th-8th $9,000 9th-16th $4,000 17th-32nd $2,000

Ultimate Challenge 1-4 – $125,000 per Challenge (USD)

Placement Prize 1st $30,000 2nd $20,000 3rd-4th $10,000 5th-8th $5,000 9th-16th $2,375 17th-32nd $1,000

Ultimate Madden Bowl – $1,000,000 USD

Placement Prize 1st $250,000 2nd $150,000 3rd-4th $100,000 5th-8th $55,000 9th-14th $30,000

Conclusion

The official MCS 24 blog has more details in case you're interested in learning more. Madden 24 hits store shelves on August 18th, but Deluxe Edition owners can begin playing on August 15th with three days of early access.

This year's Madden cover athlete is Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

