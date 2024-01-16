Last week, Madden 24 went 3-3 in its predictions.

We used Madden 24 to simulate the create predictions for the NFL Divisional Round games. From a legendary Bills-Chiefs rematch, to watching the first seed teams hold their home-field advantage, this week certainly includes some exciting matchups. Last week, Madden 24 went 3-3 in its predictions. After starting 3-0, the simulations inaccurately predicted the final three games of the week.

Madden 24 Simulates NFL Divisional Round Games – Predictions For All Games

In this series, we run 15-minute quarters on All-Madden difficulty and simulate the game between both opponents. For injuries, we try using the most up to date reports available at the time of writing. Typically we play most starters unless a player seems doubtful to perform. Nevertheless, let's get into these Simulations.

Madden 24 Simulates – NFL Divisional Round Predictions – Texans 21 – Ravens 31

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Texans 7 7 0 7 21 Ravens 10 7 14 0 31

DeMeco Ryan's first season as HC comes to an end after a hard fought battle with Baltimore. However, to take a team with several rookie starters to the Divisional Round surely merits some celebration. Rookies C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., put up some good performances in their final effort of the year.

Overall, the game felt pretty close up until the second half, with the Texans even taking a 14-10 lead early in the 2nd quarter. However, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens took off with 21 unanswered points. Rookie WR Zay Flowers caught two TD passes, including a 69-yarder that extended their lead 24-14 at the time.

Additionally, the Ravens' run game put up some great numbers, with 198 rushing yards between Jackson and his backs. Gus Edwards picked up 90 yards on 16 carries, with Jackson racking up another one 76 on eight. Overall, the Ravens' offense seemed almost unstoppable. In the end, Houston managed to score another touchdown to make it a two-possession game with 8:38 remaining. However, they failed to score on subsequent drives as Baltimore wasted the clock with their run game.

With the win, Jackson and the Ravens advance to the AFC Championship game, where they will host the winner of the Chiefs-Bills game.

Madden 24 Simulates – NFL Divisional Round Predictions – Packers 26 – 49ers 40

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Packers 7 3 10 6 26 49ers 10 13 10 7 40

The Packers' recent playoff struggles against the 49ers continues, as Brock Purdy and the Niner gang took care of business. Christian McCaffrey ended day with over 190 yards from scrimmage, thanks to abilities as both a pure-runner and pass-catcher. Additionally, he added two more touchdowns to his postseason resume as the 49ers dominated on offense.

If you look at Jordan Love's stats (25/43, 303 yards, 2 TDs), you might think he played well. However, the Packers' offense felt pretty sluggish in the first half. They certainly improved in the second half, but always remained two-scores behind. Additionally, Green Bay questionably ran the ball only 9 times with their halfbacks in the losing effort.

The game should've been 20-10 at half, but a fumble from Jayden Reed which led to San Fran put up another three. Furthermore, Green Bay had no answer for their offense, which added another 17 points in the second half. Overall, the Packers' defense and special teams ultimately lost them this game.

On the other side, Brock Purdy also tore up the field, completing 21 of 25 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Deebo Samuel led the team in receiving yards with 96 on 6 catches and scored the last touchdown which put the team up 40-20.

With the win, San Francisco advances to the NFC Championship for the third-year in a row. Fans hope this time they'll actually make it to the big game,

Madden 24 Simulates – NFL Divisional Round Predictions – Buccaneers 13 – Lions 21

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Buccaneers 3 7 3 0 13 Lions 0 7 0 14 21

After dominating a high-school football style Eagles team, the Buccaneers' offense failed to produce good numbers against the Lions. Another impressive defensive showing from Dan Campbell's unit helped Detroit secure a ticket to San Fran.

However, Detroit's offense also looked inefficient until the final 15 minutes. In the 4th quarter, Detroit was losing 13-7 with Tampa Bay driving down their field. Thanks to an interception from Kerby Joseph, things turned around. Detroit then managed to score a touchdown and take a tight 14-13 lead.

Baker Mayfield was unable to secure a first down on his next drive, and Tampa Bay opted to punt. David Montgomery finally put life in the Lions' offense with a 39-yard gash that took them into TB territory. A few plays later, Jared Goff found Sam LaPorta for a touchdown to put the team up 21-13. With time still remaining, the Buccaneers actually made it to the DET 38, but a turnover on downs saw their season end on a somber note. Overall, the Buccaneers failed to score a single point in the 4th quarter as they pack their bags for Cancun.

Additionally, the Buccaneers' best receiver, Mike Evans, once again put up a rough performance (5 catches, 44 yards).

With the win, the Lions advance to the NFC Championship game for the second time ever in franchise history. Will Dan Campbell take the team to its first ever Super Bowl?

Madden 24 Simulates – NFL Divisional Round Predictions – Chiefs 24 – Bills 27

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Chiefs 7 3 7 7 24 Bills 7 7 10 3 27

The highly anticipated Chiefs-Bills rematch once again ended in nail-biting fashion. Tied 10-10 at half, it seemed it could go either way. However, Buffalo secured a lead for the first time, thanks to a 35-yard field goal from Tyler Bass. Overall, the third quarter ended 24-17, with the Chiefs at the BUF 48.

Rashee Rice helped tie the affair up 24-24 with a 14-yard touchdown reception. With 12:26 remaining, both teams failed to score a single point on four consecutive drives. Once the game reached the two-minute warning, Buffalo had the ball, and finally found a way to drive down the field. After a timeout attempt to freeze the kicker, Tyler Bass scored a game winning field goal in the final seconds.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes both played fairly okay, but threw a combined 4 interceptions in this matchup. However, both quarterbacks were also responsible for every touchdown in the game. Josh Allen threw two scores and ran for another, while Patrick Mahomes threw 3 TD passes. Nevertheless, Josh Allen took the crown home this time.

The Chiefs' struggles came from a lack of production from their run game. Overall, Isaiah Pacheco ran 14 times for 50 yards, with 20 of those yards coming from one carry. Therefore, the Chiefs relied on a pass-heavy attack with saw Travis Kelce catch 11 passes.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Bills found a bit of success wit both. While not explosive, James Cook picked up 75 yards on 16 carries, and caught a 3-yard touchdown pass. Josh Allen also found his favorite receiver, Stefon Diggs, twice in the endzone. Overall, Josh Allen ended the game with completions to 7 different receivers.

And that wraps up the Madden 24 Simulations for the NFL Divisional Round games. We hope to see the series accurately predict games better than last week. If they do, the results will look like this:

Bills @ Ravens

Lions @ 49ers

Two of these teams have yet to win a Super Bowl, while the other two have won two or more Lombardi Trophies. Additionally, it's possible that the 49ers and Ravens will face off in the Super Bowl once again. Last time, Baltimore took home the trophy, and they even beat SF earlier this year. However, everything changes in the postseason.

That said, we also love to see any surprises that might take place. Who knows? We might even see C.J. Stroud and his Texans face off against the Lions in the Super Bowl. A Dan Campbell-DeMeco Ryans Super Bowl would be awesome for NFL fans everywhere.

