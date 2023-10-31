We got Madden 24 to simulate all the NFL Games in Week 9. This week is especially important, with the trade deadline striking the clock at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31st. Last week, Madden 24 went 12-4 with their week 8 predictions. We'll see if it can build off an impressive week and continue to predict correctly.

Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 9 Games

Three AFC North teams in the playoffs? 👀 pic.twitter.com/RidEXewMck — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2023

The rules of the league are simple. We run 15-minute Madden 24 quarters with both teams and simulate the entire matchup. We try our best to take injuries into account along with any new trades or FA acquisitions. Considering today marks the NFL trade deadline, expect many games on this list to not be the most up-to-date. With time still remaining, anything could happen.

Players with questionable designations usually get the start, unless most sources say otherwise. However, doubtful players will get since they likely won't play. Let's get into these week 8 games.

Madden 24 Simulates – Titans 22 – Steelers 28

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Titans 7 5 7 3 22 Steelers 14 7 0 7 28

Will Levis' debut didn't exactly transition to continued success in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers defense sacked him four times throughout the meeting. However, losing by 6 points on the road with a rookie QB shouldn't make fans too upset.

The real star of the day was WR Diontae Johnson, who's 19-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter put the Steelers up 28-22. The play saved an otherwise inept offense that lost its magic in the second half.

Madden 24 Simulates – Dolphins 27 – Chiefs 24

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Dolphins 7 3 7 10 27 Chiefs 7 3 7 7 24

The return of Jalen Ramsey was felt again, as the 6-time Pro-Bowler picked off Patrick Mahomes twice in this contest. Miami's defense did a good job holding Kansas City at bay, giving the offense just enough to win this one.

Raheem Mostert got the game ball after a 20-152-2 stat line that obliterated the KC defensive front. He broke off for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half, and continued to contribute afterwards.

The game went back and forth, but Miami won it in the end with a last second, 29 yard field goal attempt.

Madden 24 Simulates – Vikings 16 – Falcons 26

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Vikings 3 0 6 7 16 Falcons 3 10 10 3 26

With Josh Dobbs just joining the roster, we decided to give rookie QB Jaren Hall a try. As expected, the Vikings offense fell short without their starting QB and star WR, Justin Jefferson. However, Jordan Addison made a few played, posting a stat line of 4-94-1. He caught a 36-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter that made the game 16-23.

We put Taylor Heinicke in at QB for Atlanta, and the results seem much better than anything Ridder accomplished. Heinicke completed 18 of 24 passes, throwing for 262 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter. He helped the Commanders keep a convincing lead until Minnesota found some rhythm in the second half.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bears 10 – Saints 20

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Bears 7 0 0 3 10 Saints 0 7 3 10 20

Tyson Bagent's first drive made it seem like he somehow was going to win this game. He threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kmet and things seemed peachy. But with a 55 OVR, there's not much to expect from the rookie signal-caller. Instead, the Bears collapsed after their first drive, only mustering three points in the next three quarters.

Additionally, New Orleans defense had a feast, forcing two turnovers and 6 sacks. They played well enough for the offense to revive itself in the second quarter. Derek Carr found Rashid Shaheed for a 14-yard TD pass late in the fourth which helped the Saints make it a 20-10 game.

Bears fans can't wait to get Justin Fields back, or do they? Maybe not this offensive line.

Madden 24 Simulates – Rams 23 – Packers – 17

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Rams 7 10 3 3 23 Packers 7 7 0 3 17

The game started off hot for both teams. While Matt Stafford was making magic with rookie WR Puka Nacua, A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones both ran for about 4.8 yards per carry. But in the second half, everything went away. The game script completely flipped, and defense took over. The Rams managed to get two field goals, extending their lead to 23-14. Their second came right after a Jordan Love interception set L.A. up at the GB 27.

Speaking of Love, he played abysmally, even in the first half. In the end, he completed 11 of 25 passes for 182 yards and an interception.

Madden 24 Simulates – Commanders 32 -Patriots 13

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Commanders 6 13 7 6 32 Patriots 7 3 3 0 13

Outside of special teams, the Commander's dominated this football game. After missing an extra point and giving up a kick return touchdown, Washington took the field and owned the TOP. They held on the clock for an astounding 43 minutes, giving the Patriots the ball for the remaining 17.

Brian Robinson Jr. ran an unprecedented 33 times for 130 yards. Antonio Gibson also joined in on the fun, with 10 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown. This proved useful for Washington, who literally commanded the field and time of possession.

The Patriots' offensive woes also contributed to their lack of play. Mac Jones threw two interceptions, both of which lead to Commanders touchdowns in the game. Hopefully New England has brighter days than this.

Madden 24 Simulates – Seahawks 24 – Ravens 24

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Seahawks 3 14 7 0 24 Ravens 3 6 7 8 24

For the first time, Madden 24 predicts a tie. The Seahawks had a nice 24-9 lead, but Lamar Jackson and the Ravens held on, scoring two unanswered touchdowns. The second score was followed by a nice 2-pt conversion in which Jackson connected with TE Mark Andrews.

In Overtime though, both teams fell apart. It was particularly sad for Baltimore, who found themselves at the 34 yard-line on their first drive. A holding penalty set them back 10 yards, forcing them to punt on fourth down.

The Seahawks wasted most of the final quarter, running with Kenneth Walker III eight times for only 24 yards. This lead to both teams desperately passing the ball in the final minutes, which led to multiple three and outs.

At least a tie is better than a loss, right?

Madden 24 Simulates – Buccaneers 14 – Texans 19

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Buccaneers 7 0 7 0 14 Texans 3 3 3 10 19

The Buccaneers and Texans both seem to be struggling these past few weeks, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Buccaneers managed to only get 89 rushing yards between two backs and Baker Mayfield. The Texans, on the other hand, were inaccurate in the air. C.J. Stroud completed 13-of-23 passes for 191 yards and no touchdowns.

Instead, Dameon Pierce managed to keep the offense alive, with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put them up 16-14. Tampa Bay fumbled on their next drive, giving Houston time to waste the clock and a tack on a field goal.

While the Texans celebrate their win, Tampa Bay now looks at four consecutive losses. Their grip on the NFC South slowly escapes their clutches.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cardinals 21 – Browns 17

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Cardinals 0 7 14 0 21 Browns 0 10 0 7 17

We kept Kyler Murray out and put in rookie QB Clayton Tune, who somehow managed to win this one for Arizona. Technically, the Cardinals did get some help from the defense, who forced three turnovers and fielded some good punts.

The day was less about the Cardinals, and more about the Browns, who turned over the ball twice in their own territory. We decided to keep Deshaun Watson out again, though he might actually play this weekend. Phillip Walker stunk the bed in another NFL start, responsible for two interceptions in the third quarter.

The Browns for some reason passed the ball way too much, with Walker throwing 43 total passes despite the game never being out of their grasp. Sure, the Cardinals took a 21-10 lead in the third, but there was still plenty of time to hand the ball off to Jerome Ford, who only saw the ball 8 total times.

Somehow, AZ wins this one as Cleveland looks to struggle in the playoff race.

Madden 24 Simulates – Colts 31 – Panthers 24

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Colts 14 3 7 7 31 Panthers 3 7 0 14 24

The Colts held off a late rally by the Panthers in the fourth quarter. After leading 31-10 with 8 minutes remaining, the Colts let Bryce Young tear them apart with two unanswered touchdowns. Overall, Young had a solid day, though his best plays came in garbage time.

Gardner Minshew absolutely balled out. He threw for 289 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in the win. He was helped by RB Johnathan Taylor, who racked up 96 yards on 21 carries.

Despite the Panthers' loss, they continue to stay competitive in their recent matchups. The Colts on the other hand, slowly catch up the Jaguars in the AFC South race.

Madden 24 Simulates – Giants 16 – Raiders 8

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Giants 7 3 6 0 16 Raiders 0 0 0 8 8

Although Daniel Jones' status is up in the air, all signals point to him playing this Sunday. Not that it made any difference, because the Big Apple's offensive woes continued again.

Fortunately for the Giants, their opponents were the Raiders, who also can't seem to score despite their talent. Jimmy Garoppolo played awfully once again, and Josh Jacobs averaged 3.1 yards per carry in this contest. However, Davante Adams finally saw some action, with four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

But the Raiders only score came at the last seconds of the game. With two seconds remaining, they went for two-point conversion and succeeded. However, New York recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cowboys 41 – Eagles 28

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Cowboys 7 17 10 7 41 Eagles 0 7 14 7 28

Perhaps the best game of the week came from one of the most anticipated matchups of the year. The Cowboys got off to a commanding 17-0 lead before Philly scored their first touchdown. However, with 21 seconds remaining in the first half, Dallas managed to muster up a 3-play, 70 yard drive and score a touchdown.

But the Eagles came right back in the second half, scoring two more touchdowns from D'Andre Swift and Julio Jones. Jalen Hurts played lights out football in the second half, helping the Eagles outscore the Cowboys in both quarters.

However, the Cowboys offense surprisingly stayed vigilant, tacking two more touchdowns and a field goal, keeping them afloat the entire game. At no point was Philly down by only one score, being forced to play from behind all game.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bills 28 – Bengals 35

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Bills 7 7 7 7 28 Bengals 7 7 14 7 35

This tightly contested matchup saw both teams mirroring each other's results. When the Bills scored their first touchdown, Cincinnati responded with theirs. When the Bills punted, so did the Bengals. This remained the case for the whole game until the third quarter. Buffalo was forced to punt the ball, giving the Bengals a chance to break the pattern. They did, scoring a touchdown and taking their first lead of the game.

The Bills managed to tie it up, but the Bengals once again responded with a touchdown of their own. Overall, the Bengals' playoff chances look better with this win. Buffalo remains in the race, but things look bleak.

Notable stats include both Joe Burrow (24/29 – 301 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Josh Allen (26/36, 383 yards, 4 touchdowns) who both played extremely well. It'd be cool to see numbers like these this Sunday.

Madden 24 Simulates – Chargers 20 – Jets 7

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Chargers 7 3 0 10 20 Jets 0 7 0 0 7

L.A. ended the Jets' winning streak with a wake-up call. Despite the Jets' defense efforts to slow the Chargers' offense, Zach Wilson could not get any rhythm going. Additionally, Breece Hall struggled, carrying the ball 14 times for 58 yards. 4 yards per carry seems nice, but outside of a 32-yard run in the third quarter, he wasn't spectacular.

Wilson ended the day 18/37, 102 passing yards, an interception, and 12 yards rushing. But Justin Herbert didn't play too well either. He ended up just getting 200 yards after Keenan Allen caught a deep touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

L.A. wins, keeping their season alive. The Jets on the other hand, need to produce more wins and hope Aaron Rodgers magically comes back soon.

And that wraps it up for this week's installment of Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 9 Games. We hope you enjoyed reading, and look forward to seeing you in next week's edition.

