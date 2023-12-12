The Giants are having success with undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito leading them, and Brian Daboll isn't shying away from trusting him.

The legend of Tommy DeVito continues to grow in light of his heroics during the New York Giants' 24-22 home win over the Green Bay Packers at home. DeVito showed tremendous pose in the clutch of that contest, ensuring that New York will be able to position itself for a game-winning field goal attempt.

Before going on that crucial drive, Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave DeVito an NSFW message that showed the confidence Daboll had in the rookie to deliver the goods when it mattered the most for the team (h/t Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic).

Ahead of that final series, Giants coach Brian Daboll said he knew he didn’t have to worry about his rookie quarterback and didn’t have to tell him much.

“‘Here are a couple plays you like: Go out and rip that son of a b***h,’” Daboll recalled telling DeVito.

With the Giants down by a point and with only under two minutes in regulation, DeVito marched his team closer and closer to field-goal range before Randy Bullock buried the game-winning kick from 37 yards out.

The Giants are not supposed to be enjoying this kind of success, considering they're down to their third-string quarterback, who is also an undrafted rookie. But here's New York, on a three-game win streak and currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the NFC with a 5-8 record.

Tommy DeVito and the Giants can continue their surge in Week 15 with a road game against the New Orleans Saints.