Week 10 of the NFL season approaches, with the Madden 24 Week 10 Roster Update Release Date following along. The EA Sports team updates their latest Madden title weekly to bring the most up-to-date rosters. These updates usually account for player ratings, FA acquisitions, and more. Now that the trade deadline passed, the only new info we can expect from these updates is updated ratings and new player signings. However, there's still plenty to look forward to in the next update.

Madden 24 Week 10 Roster Update Release Date

Judging from previous releases, we expect the Madden 24 Week 10 Roster Update to drop on Thursday, November 9th. We expect the actual update itself to release just hours before the Panthers visit Soldier Field to take on the Bears. Remember, though, that these updates don't update certain things like player likeness and actual gameplay tuning.

If you've just picked up Madden 24, check out our guide on how to update your rosters. The process takes a few moments and only requires an internet connection to complete.

Week 9 of the NFL season saw the Philadelphia Eagles extend their lead in the NFC race. The Detroit Lions (6-2) remain close by, looking to clinch their first playoff appearance since 2016. This upcoming week marks the potential return of a few key players. For the Arizona Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray and RB James Conner might see some action this week. Additionally, Chicago Bears' QB Justin Fields might make his return after missing three weeks.

Other headlines include a monstrous performance from Texans' rookie QB C.J. Stroud, who threw for 5 touchdowns and 470 passing yards in the 39-37 win over Tampa Bay. While Houston remains on the bubble, they remain a possible candidate to snag a 7th or even 6th seed spot in the playoffs. In the NFC, we've seen the Vikings (5-4) win 4 straight. They just pulled off an impressive victory against the Falcons without key starters. We look forward to seeing what they do next.

Madden 24 is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store). We received a PS5 copy for review, giving the latest Madden title a 5.5/10 score.

