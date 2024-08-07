The Madden 25 Mobile Release Date approaches, with new gameplay features and a new trailer. Madden Mobile is essentially Ultimate Team on-the-go, letting you create a dream team of former or active players to dominate with. Madden 25 Mobile adds new content in the form of new playbooks, Season Team Training, and an improved Event Pass. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Madden 25 Mobile Release Date.

Madden 25 Mobile Release Date – August 8th, 2024

The Madden 25 Mobile Release Date is Thursday, August 8th, 2024. The game will be available on both Android and iOS devices and is developed by EA Tiburon.

The Madden Mobile series has been going on since 2014, with Madden 25 Mobile marking the game's 11th season. Although the experience should feel familiar to Madden Mobile vets, there are a few new features worth mentioning before you get started on August 8th.

Madden 25 Mobile Gameplay

As we mentioned before, Madden 25 Mobile's Gameplay essentially operates like Ultimate Team. Overall, you build up a roster of players by opening player packs and participating in different events. Every day, you'll also have new daily goals to accomplish, incentivizing players to take to the field every day. Madden 25 Mobile lets you play either alone or online against others. Either way, you'll earn more currency to spend on player packs and improve your roster.

One of the newest features to Madden 25 Mobile's Gameplay is the Season Team Training system, which introduces a new way to improve your players.

With each Field Pass, you receive the opportunity to increase player OVR in every lineup category as well as the OVR of a specific position or position group. For example, increasing your Season Team Training in Offense to Rank 2 grants you a +2% OVR increase for EVERY player in your lineup on offense. If you increase your Season Team training for a position like HB, then you'll receive a similar bonus for all HBs in your lineup.

Therefore, you will be able to upgrade your players in more than one way. Whether you upgrade on just QBs or the offense entirely, your signal-callers will receive a nice boost to their ratings.

Ranking up your Season Team Training require Points and Coins. Earn these points through various modes like Journeys, Madden Base, Field Pass Milestones, and more. Furthermore, each Field pass rewards you for hitting the Season Team Training rank milestones. These player rewards can be traded up to one of the highest OVR players available at launch.

Another new feature comes in the form of custom extended playbooks. At the beginning of each season, players start with the same base playbook along with a pre-selected “extended” playbook. You can customize this playbook to include any plays you unlock. However, each playbook comes with an assigned budget, meaning some plays cost more than others. Therefore, you won't be able to use the game's most OP plays in one playbook.

Increasing your profile level increases your playbook budget. Furthermore, new plays release each month with every new Field Pass. Additionally, Events and Store offers also harbor new plays from time to time. Some plays even come with +OVR bonuses for your entire team when you select the play.

Furthermore, Madden 25 Mobile let you create and save multiple playbook loadouts to assign to your lineups.

Madden 25 Mobile Gameplay Rollover

Fortunately for Madden 24 Mobile players, all of your players will transfer to Madden 25 Mobile (Except Starter Rarity players). However, their OVRs will reduce based on their rarity:

Uncommon – 63

Rare – 64

Epic – 65

Iconic – 70

Iconic Foil – 72

Mythic – 74

Marvel – 74

Madden Max Foil – 79

However, all coin and league tokens earned in Madden 24 Mobile will not transfer to Madden 25. Additionally things like Training Points, weights, headsets and Bronze/Silver/Gold Level tokens, and Coaches will be removed from the game. Lastly, Core and Event Stamina will reset to their starting values

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Madden 25 Mobile release date, gameplay, and more. Although we feel the Madden Mobile series, much like its console counterpart, has seen some rough releases for some time, we do look forward to seeing how the new features this year.

In the mean time, check out some of the new Madden 25 details surrounding Superstar and more. With the next Madden games set to launch soon, there's still alot more we're anxious to hear about. Speaking of Madden 25, Ultimate Team Details for the console version of the game also arrived this week.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.