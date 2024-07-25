The Madden 25 Rating Reveal arrives next week, and we've got the schedule breakdown to help you know when the reveals are happening. Every year, EA Sports likes to celebrate its annual Madden release by showing off the best players in the game. Additionally, we'll see if there are any new members of the 99 Club, especially after Rams' legend Aaron Donald retired last year, leaving a vacant spot for a new player. ESPN once against hosts this year's Madden Rating reveals. Without further ado, let's fill you in on the details surrounding the Madden 25 Rating reveals.

Madden 25 Rating Reveal Schedule – When, Where, & How To Watch

The Madden 25 Rating Reveal Week kicks off on Monday, July 29th, and continues until Saturday August 3rd. From Monday through Friday, we'll see the top best five players in each position group, including:

ESPN will cap off the week with an hour-long Madden 25 Ratings Breakdown on Saturday, August 3rd.

Where to Watch the Madden 25 Rating Reveals

The Madden 25 Rating Reveals will air on ESPN. Each program will Here's a more complex breakdown of the daily schedule throughout the week:

Get Up – 8 AM – 10 AM ET Reveals one of the top 5 best players in the game for the Madden 99 Club

First Take airs on weekdays from 10 AM – 12 PM ET Debate over the daily rating reveals

SportsCenter – 2 PM – 3 PM ET Top 10 players of specific position group are revealed (i.e. Top 10 Best WRs announced on Monday)

NFL Live airs on weekdays from 4 PM – 5 PM ET Discussion of the top 10 ratings

Madden 25 Ratings Breakdown Special airs on Saturday at 3p.m. ET

If you just want the information, then it seems both Get Up and SportsCenter are all you really need to watch. However, if you like to listen to debates and discussion, feel free to also tune into NFL Live or First Take.

The daily schedule will begin with Get Up, who will announce one of the top 5 best players in the game every day. Afterwards, on NFL Live, we'll get to see the top 10 best players for each position listed above. Finally, the day ends with NFL Live, where analysts discuss the top 10 ratings revealed that day.

And as we mentioned, ESPN will host an hour-long Madden 25 Ratings Breakdown on Saturday to end the week.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the Madden 25 Rating Reveal week schedule. We look forward to seeing who EA Sports will add to the 99 Club. Furthermore, we're also to curious to see ratings for defensive backs and linemen. In the meantime, check out the latest Madden 25 gameplay Deep Dive. Overall, it shows off new catch types, among several new features which we got to see in College Football 25.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.