The Madden 25 Gameplay Reveal Deep Dive released today, showing off the new Physics-Based Tackling as well as other new features. Overall, the Deep Dive placed a new emphasis on the physics system, powered by FieldSENSE. Between new Pass Protection controls, new catch types, and expanded playbooks, there's plenty worth looking over from the new Deep Dive. Without further ado, let's see what Madden 25's Gameplay has to offer.

Madden 25 Gameplay Reveal – Everything You Need To Know

Physics-Based Tackling

Firstly, Physics Based Tackling, which was teased about during the reveal trailer, was explained in more detail today. Essentially, there's three phases to the physics-based tackling system: Pre-Impact, Impact, and Post-Impact. In general, it factors in different things like weight, speed, and player ratings to determine the various outcomes of a tackle.

For example, a small and weak DB might struggle to tackle a strong and physical receiver. But a tough, 6'3″ Safety should have no problem knocking the lights out of a 5'11” slot receiver.

It's been 20 years since we got to use the Hit Stick in Madden, and Madden 25 aims to “reload” the feature. Essentially, it adds a new timing mechanic to the tackling system. So if you tackle too early or too late, the game will let you know as you attempt your tackle. This adds another level of risk to hit-sticking, as you'll want to do it at the optimal time.

But the new Physics System also improves offense thanks to the new Ball Carrier Balance System. Just like physics-based tackling, the new ball carrier balance system takes into account your momentum and impact direction to create more authentic movement. EA Sports modified all ball carrier and tackling abilities have been modified in Madden 25, allowing for the creation of brand new abilities.

Pass Protection

Madden 25's new Pass Protection system lets you choose between eight different pass blocking adjustments pre-snap. And for the first time in the series, you'll see play art for your offensive linemen, showing you where they'll go.

If there's a defender unaccounted for, you'll see a “hot” icon above their head. Not all of these players will go after the QB, so you need to be smart with who your assigning your pass protection assignments to.

Improved Catching & Ball Carrier Skills

Madden 25 is adding new catching mechanics and animations to give you more control over your receivers. The biggest reveal of all was the ability to combine your catch types to make some highlight worthy receptions. However, these aggressive one-handed catches are difficult to catch unless you use a receiver with high catch ratings. So while Justin Jefferson might make these catches, don't expect someone like Quentin Johnston to have similar results.

When you catch the ball and find yourself in open field, there's some revamped tools that'll make you more effective as a runner. Using the right stick on offense in Madden 25 allows for more control. Thanks to the new “Hesi” step and “Fakeout” mechanics, you'll be able to trick out defenders while still keeping your route options open. This will allow you to create new combo movements to take full advantage of your player's skill set.

Authenticity – Pre-Snap, Playbook, & More

Madden 25 is adding some new pre-play visuals to heighten the game's authenticity. You'll see defenders communicate with each other pre-snap. Furthermore, you'll also see players do hand signals or communicate with coaches on the sidelines as they prepare for the next play.

And in terms of Playbooks, All 32 teams received some new plays in celebration of some of their biggest plays of 2023. Between the Chiefs' “Corndog” and Dolphin's “Cheat Motion”, you'll see iconic plays from the previous season added to your playbooks. As an Eagles fan, I'm just curious if they're putting the Tush Push in the game. Jokes aside, this will help make each Playbook feel a bit different.

Just like College Football 25, Madden 25 will let you create custom route stems pre-play to set your receiver routes' length. If you want your receiver to go farther a on a curl route, custom stems will let you do that. Another feature from CFB 25 Madden 25 uses is the Defensive Switch Stick. With a flick of the right stick, you can switch between defenders quickly during a play.

Lastly, Madden 25 brings the new kick-off rules that will be used during the 2024-2025 season. You'll be able to try it out before the pros do this August, when Madden 25 launches.

Overall, that wraps up all the major points from the Madden 25 Gameplay Reveal Deep Dive. It's hard to tell how much of these gameplay changes will actually make a difference. Nevertheless, we want to remain cautiously optimistic about Madden, which will hopefully be a big improvement over last year's title.

