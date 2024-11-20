Madden 25 Title Update 5 has launched, adding the insane Saquon Barkley hurdle, among many other improvements. This includes new Face Scans, updates to Playbooks, and improvements to modes like Franchise, Superstar, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Madden 25 Title Update 5 Patch Notes.

Madden 25 Title Update 5 Full Patch Notes & Improvements

Madden 25 Title Update 5 – Gameplay

Triggering the Saquon Spin Hurdle in Madden 25 – To trigger the spin hurdle the ball-carrier must be Saquon Barkley, the defender must be incoming from a 45 degree angle in front of the ball carrier, the defender must be within a close proximity to the ball carrier, and the user must press the hurdle button with the right timing.

Addressed an issue where users were able to create illegal formations by motioning the tight end after an audible DEV NOTE: This tactic was most effective when having the offense audible into formations like Trips TE or Bunch TE. Users could motion the tight end over to the same side as the trips receivers and create offensive overloads. The formations created were not legal formations and this functionality has been removed.

Fixed the QB walking through the center on QB Kneel plays. The QB now is in the correct position to start and walks into the correct position behind the center

Fixed the defensive end lining up in the same spot as the defensive tackle in the 4-3 Over Solid formation

Addressed an issue where no power kicks would land at spots in the front of the landing zone that were difficult for the kicking team to recover DEV NOTE: There has been a change made to kick power and ball placement so no power kicks will now fall short of the landing zone. There will need to be at 25% power for the ball to make it to the landing zone

Fixed an issue with outside deep fourth defenders biting down on return routes instead of staying deep

Fixed an issue where deep zone defenders would not keep depth when they had no receiving threat in their zone and would allow Post Routes from the other side of the formation to get behind them

Fixed an issue where deep third defenders in Prevent defense were not all staying deeper than the deepest across the field

Fixed an issue where the inside deep fourth safety would leave the slot receiver unguarded, going vertical in the Empty Bunch Verticals play

Fixed an issue where the inside deep fourth safety allowed the slot receiver in bunch formations on a streak to run past him for a TD

Fixed an issue where Seam Flat defenders in the Dime 1-4 FS Zone Blitz play were not covering the correct sides of the field against the Gun Bunch Str Nasty: MTN Curls play

Alignment improvements in Cover 4 Quarters, Palms, and Cover 6 where the outside Deep Fourth, Quarter Flat, and 3 Rec Hook triangulate their positioning against Bunch Receivers to handle first inside, and first to flat, and deep threat

Fixed an alignment issue where defenders were lining up in the wrong position on Nickel 3-3 Odd Pinch 0 allowing the middle slot receiver to be left unguarded in Empty sets

Fixed an issue where outside cornerbacks and inside cornerbacks would align side by side against a nub-set tight end (TE aligned next to the OT with no WRs outside of the TE)

Superstar X-Factor Updates: New X-Factor Players: C.J. Stroud Nico Collins Aidan Hutchinson Antoine Winfield Jr. Quinnen Williams

New Superstar Players Jayden Daniels Baker Mayfield Alvin Kamara Malik Nabers Xavier McKinney Chris Olave Nnamdi Maduibike Jaylon Johnson L’Jarius Sneed Christian Darrisaw Joe Thuney Alex Highsmith Chavarius Ward Rashawn Slater Trey Smith C.J. Mosley Jordan Mailata Trent McDuffie Brandon Aubrey Garrett Wilson Tariq Woolen

Downgraded Players Tre’Davious White Jalen Hurts Darius Slay Mark Andrews Keenan Allen Mike Williams Jordan Poyer Trevor Lawrence Za’Darius Smith D’Andre Swift Kyren Williams Raheem Mostert Aaron Rodgers Josh Jacobs Tyron Smith Chase Young Stephon Gilmore Austin Ekeler

New Face Scans Charvarius Ward Rhamondre Stevenson Jake Ferguson Tyson Campbell Paulson Adebo Martin Emerson Jr. Nick Bellore Jaylen Warren Tee Higgins Joey Porter Sr. Quinnen Williams Charles Woodson Ryan Kelly



Playbooks – Madden 25 Title Update 5 Patch Notes

Added plays to Nickel Over in the following playbooks: 4-3, 46, Cover 2, Multiple D, 49ers, Bears, Bengals, Browns, Chiefs, Colts, Commanders, Jaguars, Jets, Packers, Saints, and Texans Nickel Over – Edge Blitz 0 Nickel Over – Edge Blitz 3 Nickel Over – FS Will Blitz 0 Nickel Over – Cover 3 Buzz Mable Nickel Over – Sim Pressure 3

Added plays to Nickel 2-4 in the following playbooks: 3-4, Broncos, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Chargers, Dolphins, Falcons, Giants, Lions, Patriots, Raiders, Rams, Ravens, Seahawks, Titans, and Vikings Nickel 2-4 – Edge Blitz 0 Nickel 2-4 – Edge Blitz 3 Nickel 2-4 – FS Will Blitz 0 Nickel 2-4 – Cover 3 Buzz Mable Nickel 2-4 – Sim Pressure 3 Nickel 2-4 – Double Bracket Nickel 2-4 – 1 Double WR1 Nickel 2-4 – 1 Double WR2

DEV NOTE: We unintentionally omitted some new plays from the previous gridiron notes; these plays were added to Nickel 3-3 Odd in the previous update. Hot Blitz Bail Double Bracket Cover 6 Willie 1 Double WR1 Cover 4 Palms 1 Double WR2 Tampa Sim Pressure Tampa 2 Drop Cover 9

Added New plays to the Run & Shoot playbook Pistol Spread – Speed Option, Wide Zone, Wide Zone Wk Pistol Trips Open – Houston, Houston Mesh Gun Spread – 90 Cube, RPO Alert WR Screens, RPO Alert Bubble Gun Trips Slots Close – Blast, Georgia, Georgia Mesh, Speed Option Gun Trips – Blast, Georgia, Georgia Mesh



Madden 25 Title Update 5 – Franchise Mode

Addressed a crash when users are creating a new offline league using the Active Roster entry point

Fixed an issue where the Hub Timeline doesn't display final scores during the Playoffs

Resolved mismatches between Player Traits on the Player Card and Edit Player screen

Corrected commentary errors and presentation issues when using a Teambuilder team that referred to an incorrect Bears vs Bears matchup

Addressed Franchise settings issues with the Draft Timer and Adjusting Depth Charts when both settings were set to “OFF”/“Manual.”

Superstar Mode (PS5, Xbox Series X|S & PC only) – Madden 25 Title Update 5 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where the CAP would not be present in some plays.

Updated default difficulty settings

Vanity Snowman Helmets (3) Candy Cane Capsule



NFL Authenticity

Gear Xenith Orbit Helmet and Masks Light Gladiator Helmet and Masks Vapor Edge 360 Untouchable Cleat Nike Vapor Knit 4 gloves Jordan Vapor Knit 4 gloves Nike DTack FG gloves C Patch updates for multiple teams.



Overall, that includes everything to know about Madden 25 Title Update 5, which adds the Saquon Barkley hurdle and more. We hope you enjoy using this move, but make sure not to abuse it or you'll fumble constantly. In other news, feel free to check out our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

