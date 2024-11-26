The Madden 25 Week 13 Roster Update Release date arrives later this week, letting players use the most up-to-date NFL rosters to use in-game. These updates focus on free agent signings, player ratings, roster changes, and trades. However, they do not make or add any gameplay changes, balancing updates, or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters allows you to use the same rosters that teams do in real life. Therefore, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 13 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 13 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 13 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, November 28th. The update will likely arrive at some point during the day while you enjoy the Thanksgiving day matchups. EA Sports usually releases their roster updates around this particular time of the week, though there have been exceptions.

Additionally, look at our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes a moment, but you do need an internet connection to complete. Once the update is finished downloading, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

This Thursday, fans will be treated to three NFL Games instead of one for Thanksgiving. It all starts when the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears. Detroit is on a roll right now, currently enjoying a nine game win streak. In six of those wins, they lead by a two score possession or more. Between the Lions' high-powered offense, and their play-making defense, the team looks poised for a big playoff run.

Chicago started the year 4-2, and we all know what happened afterward. The team has been struggling offensively recently, but Caleb Williams finally threw his first touchdown pass since October 13th. However, the Bears lost to the Vikings last week in OT in heartbreaking fashion. But all things considered, Williams has looked fine his rookie year, and we may see him and the Bears pull off a crazy upset this Thursday.

Later on in the day, the Dallas Cowboys will host the New York Giants. Let's all be honest and just admit this is the weakest game of the day. The Giants have essentially ended their season by releasing Daniel Jones while starting 3rd string QB Tommy DeVito over Drew Lock. We all know New York wants to tank, but the question is, for who? Will we see Colorado's Shedeur Sanders play in The Big Apple?

Dallas' season is also likely over, but the team somehow kept the window open by defeating the Commanders last week. QB Cooper Rush played much better in his second game, completing 75% of his passes while throwing two touchdowns with no turnovers. We'll see if he can continue to play well and help turn the season around.

Lastly, the Green Bay Packers host the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving Night. Despite their 8-3 record, Green Bay is actually ranked third in the NFC North, meaning every game from now on is a “must-win” for the team. They picked up a win last week in San Francisco after dismantling the 49ers, 38-10.

Just 2-6 three weeks ago, the Dolphins are on a hot streak as they try to salvage their season. QB Tua Tagovailoa has been on fire these last two weeks, throwing 7 total touchdowns and over 600 yards in the last two games combined. He's also complete over 71% of his passes since returning in October. But can Miami continue to play at 100% as the temperatures continue to drop?

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Week 13 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.