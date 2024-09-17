The Madden 25 Week 3 Roster Update Release Date arrives this week, allowing players to use the most up-to-date NFL rosters in-game. Usually, these roster updates focus on Free Agent signings, injuries, OVR adjustments, trades, and other changes to the rosters. However, they do not make any gameplay adjustments or update any player's likeness. Nevertheless, it's always good to update your rosters every week to help the game reflect the real sport. Without further ado, when does the Madden 25 Week 3 Roster Update Release Date arrive?

Madden 25 Week 3 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 3 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday September 19th, 2024. The update itself should arrive just before the New York Jets host their divisional rival, the New England Patriots, on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports typically releases new Madden Roster updates around this time.

Ensure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 25 before the Roster Update drops. Overall, the process takes just a few moments but requires an internet connection. EA Sports will update the rosters every week until the Season ends in February.

We look forward to seeing whose OVR will change after an exciting second week of Football. We saw some players enjoy fantastic performances who deserve an OVR adjustment.

For example, Lions' DE Aidan Hutchinson earned 4.5 sacks and forced a fumble in the team's 20-16 loss to Tampa Bay. Although Jared Goff struggled, the Lions' defense looks to be in great shape with players like Hutchinson. If the trade rumors of getting pass rusher Haason Reddick turn out to be true, then the Lions' defense could be a problem.

Week 3 brings more exciting matchups. Both the Ravens and the Cowboys hope to rebound after their Week 2 losses, as they face each other this Sunday. We also have two Monday Night Football games this week. First, the Bills will hope to start the season 3-0 as they host the Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Bengals will look to win their first game of the season as they face the Commanders. Overall, we look forward to another exciting week.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 3 Roster Update Release Date. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

