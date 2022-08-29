The Madden NFL 23 53-Man roster update is perhaps the most important, shouldn’t miss the roster update for the game. Here’s when it’s coming out.

Madden NFL 23 53-Man Roster Update Release Date: ETA September 8, 2022

The 53-man roster update is perhaps the most important roster update in every Madden game, and this year is no different. Hence, we’re sure many players are wondering when the Madden NFL 23 53-man roster update release date will be. Our best estimate is it’s coming on September 8, 2022, a few hours before the kick-off of the season opener between the Bills and the Rams.

Historically speaking, the 53-man roster update arrives just a few hours before the kick-off of the first game of the season. The 53-man roster deadline for this year, however, is on Tuesday, August 30, so enterprising players could actually fix their in-game rosters already once the official rosters come out. However, those who want the automatic update, they might have to wait for the official update to kick in, which we guess would arrive on September 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, the game already had a significant roster update. The 80-man cut was reflected on the same day that that version of the roster got finalized in the league, which was actually already the second roster update for the game following the one that came on launch day. To find out how to update your roster with these roster updates, click here.

Madden NFL 23, however, was met with very low review scores at launch. Bugs, glitches, and overall technical difficulties bogged down what could have been a promising release. Roster updates are very important for games like this, especially for those who love playing through Franchise Mode. However, even Franchise Mode this year wasn’t safe in the game’s irregular bugs that made the simulation wonky and immersion-breaking. Hopefully, Electronic Arts also supplement this year’s roster updates with significant game updates that would fix the issues that have been plaguing the game since Day 1.