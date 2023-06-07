Madden NFL 24's Reveal Trailer Dropped today. There are many of headlines going around, centered on Bills QB Josh Allen being on the cover as well as details about the Deluxe Edition. Here's the trailer in case you haven't seen it yet.

Despite being just over a minute, there's a few details in the trailer that you might've missed after watching it the first time. Let's take a look and see what we can find.

Madden NFL 24 Mini-Games (Drills)

About 53 seconds into the trailer we get a glimpse of what seem to be the mini-games which are returning to the Madden NFL franchise. The camera moves faster as it slides through the mini-games, but we can get an idea of what some of them may be like in the final product. Thanks to the power of YouTube's playback speed feature, we can get a better, though still blurry, view.

Punting Mini-Game

The first mini-game seems to be centered around punting the ball. From a glance, it seems the objective will be to punt the ball as close to the 1 yard line as possible without it touching the endzone. There also appears to be two red lines on both sides of the field, as well as yellow, orange, and red zones on the corners of the field.

We're uncertain if you're allowed to punt to those corner zones, or if you must aim it towards the center. On the top left side of the screen we get a “Reps Remaining” which means you'll likely either get multiple chances to succeed or rack up a score. There is a score indicator on the top right side. This score indicator can also be seen on the left side of the screeen when the camera pans away from Justin Jefferson.

Passing Mini-Game

The second mini-game seems like a passing drill involving a QB, WR, and one DB. The WR and QB aren't lined up as the former starts about 5 yards ahead.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In front of the QB are two red lines, which could indicate anything. The first red line could mean the QB can't scramble that far. The second red line could mean anything, but there is a blurry word in between that seemingly starts with the letter P and ends with Y. Maybe it's a penalty zone that'll deduce points if the QB enters it or scrambles past it. There's not much else we can deduct from this.

Kicking Mini-Game

After the QB drill is a mini-game that could be anything. Considering we see a goal post, we can guess it's a kicking mini-game. There's a little red and blue circle in the middle of the goal post, perhaps signaling how far it is, or maybe how fast the wind is traveling. It could be anything.

Passing Mini-Game #2

Another passing mini-game showed right after. Once again it seems to be about completing passes to players to earn points. The difference is there's multiple receivers, with blocking sleds on the line of scrimmage. Perhaps you can actually scramble in this version, and maybe the blocking sleds move too.

Passing Or Kicking Mini-Game

The last drill or mini game we see could be anything. We don't see a QB throwing or punter punting. Instead, we see a bunch of differently colored squares on the map with different numbers and colored borders. There's a big white square on the middle that reads “+ 1X”. On the opposite side of the field are two players, though it's hard to tell which position they play.

We can presume this drill or mini-game is yet another passing one. When the ball is close to landing we can see a +200 on the top right side of the screen, though we can't really tell what it means or says.

For more updates on Madden NFL 24 or other gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.