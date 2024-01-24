We have no clue if this will lead to concerts starting on time.

Madonna and Live Nation are defending themselves against a lawsuit about concert delays.

Live Nation, the Material Girl's management team, responded to allegations about the singer performing later than scheduled, Billboard reports.

Madonna and Live Nation respond to a lawsuit

This comes after a claim that the singer and the team postponed a concert more than two hours than scheduled for three December shows.

In their response, a rep for Madonna and Live Nation said, “The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue December 13th during soundcheck. This caused a delay that was well documented in press reports at the time. We intend to defend this case vigorously.”

As for the lawsuit, it was brought on by Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, who both bought tickets. The claim is the show started at 10:30 pm instead of 8:30 pm, which resulted in legal harm. One part of it is staying up too late and having to work the next morning.

Attorneys working on the complaint said, “Defendants' actions constitute not just a breach of their contracts…but also a wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.”

This isn't the first time Madonna has performed late. She's known for it.

Attorneys for Fellows and Hadden wrote, “Madonna has a long history of arriving and starting her concerts late, sometimes several hours late. This history occurred throughout her 2016 Rebel Heart Tour, her 2019-2020 Madame X Tour, and prior tours, where Madonna continuously started her concerts over two hours late.”

Maybe take off work the next day if you plan to attend a show?