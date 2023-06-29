Madonna is doing better since her recent hospitalization for her bacterial infection. The Material Girl singer recently spent several days in the intensive care unit from her health scare. According to E! News, the Like a Prayer singer is “home and feeling better.”

Earlier, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary shared that because she was hospitalized, her Celebration Tour would be postponed so she could have time to heal and recover. He also gave an update on June 28 that: “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Her Celebration Tour is a tribute to the performer’s 40 years in music. It was scheduled to start in a month in Vancouver, Canada. Madonna expressed her excitement for the tour before her hospitalization: “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible,” she said in a press release in January, “in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

This wasn’t the first time Madonna has suffered a medical issue before she was set to perform on stage. The “Like a Virgin” artist suffered injuries during her 2019 Madame X tour and she was forced to pause and cancel shows in America and Portugal.

“So, how do I stay in shape?” the singer asked in her documentary. “It's all in your head…It's called will, it's called no one's gonna stop me, and how I stay in shape is no one's gonna stop me. And how I stay in shape is I don't believe in limitations.”