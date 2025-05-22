Taylor Swift will no longer be subpoenaed in court as Justin Baldoni, who is suing the singer's friend, Blake Lively, no longer is legally forcing the singer to be in attendance for his ongoing legal battle.

“We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process,” the spokesperson said in a statement to the publication, adding that they are “pleased” Baldoni's team has “withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm.”

“The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one,” Lively's rep claimed. “Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day. Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded. At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing.”

Lively is suing Baldoni for allegedly sexually harassing her and creating a smear campaign against her during their time on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni is countersuing for $400 million against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane for allegedly trying to tarnish his reputation.

News broke that Swift was going to be subpoenaed in the case earlier this month and the Grammy winner's spokesperson denied any affiliation with the film other than music licensing.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024,” the spokesperson told CNN on Friday (May 9).

“The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” the spokesperson added.

Taylor Swift Allegedly Referred To As Blake Lively's “Dragon”

In alleged text messages between Baldoni and Lively, the Gossip Girl alum referred to the singer as one of her “dragons.” Baldoni claims that Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds and Swift met with him in a Manhattan apartment to try to persuade him to make changes to the script in the actresses' favor. In the suit, Baldoni says he didn't need “Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him,” and thought her changes to the rooftop scene were “so much more fun and interesting” via text.

The trial for Lively and Baldoni is set for March 2026.