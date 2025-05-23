Nikki Garcia, who was previously known as Nikki Bella in the WWE, is breaking her silence on the six-figure divorce settlement to ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev.

The former WWE star spoke about the divorce settlement with her sister, Brie Garcia, on their podcast The Nikki & Brie Show, since discourse about the amount she has to give Chigvintsev for spousal support is a whopping $200,000. Besides the six-figure settlement, the former WWE star seemed unbothered.

“Everyone’s had opinions about Artem and I’s divorce settlement. It’s everywhere,” Nikki shared.

“Divorce has to deal with the paper, the contract you signed during marriage. The day of marriage, at the court before marriage, whatever,” Nikki continued. “So, our settlement is what everyone saw. Yes, I had to give him $200,000. Spousal support, alimony.”

Garcia and Chigvintsev were married for two years before she filed for divorce in September 2024. The former couple share a son, Matteo, whom they welcomed in 2020.

She also brought up that the reason why they chose to no longer decided to be married was not because of Chigvintsev's August 2024 felony domestic violence charge. The charges were eventually dropped.

Despite having to pay out $200,000 in spousal support, Nikki shared that she “got a steal.”

“Which is crazy to say,” she added of her “steal” comment.

Brie added, “That’s what happens when you’re the breadwinner.”

Nikki also debunked online rumors that she “lost” in the divorce because of the high spousal support.

“They’re all like, ‘Oh, so he got the money because she lost.’ No, no, no. Child support. If you are the breadwinner, if you make more money, it is literally a state calculator,” Nikki explained. “They put in the incomes, and they go, ‘Boom, this one makes more money. This is what you owe per month.’”

How Are Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev Amid Divorce?

Brie said that she told her sister that Chigvintsev “needs to sign a prenup” but the couple never did. However, the judge told Nikki that she should be “damn proud” of herself that she has been so successful in her career that she was able to afford the sum. She also told the judge that she will be taking her sister's advice next time she gets married.

“Our judge — we did private mediation — said at the end of it, ‘This is the first time in all the years I’ve done this, where a woman had to pay a man.’ The judge said, ‘You should be so damn proud that you built such an empire that someone wants a piece of it,’” Nikki said.

“It was nice to hear that … even though it hurts because I broke my neck for that money,” Nikki added. “That money, all that is my hard-earned money.”

Nikki shared that she has to pay $3,500 child support until her son is of legal age and Chigvintsev can got to court to request changes.

“It’s strictly having a kid in a marriage. That’s all it is,” she said.

Despite the divorce, Chigvintsev and Nikki are co-parenting and their son is also well. She shared that she does not want to feel any ill-will against her ex.

“Artem and I, right now, are in a great place. We are co-parenting so amazing and it makes Matteo's life so amazing,” she said. “And I don't want it any other way. That's why when all of this came up, it sucks because things in Matteo's world right now [are] so great because Artem and I are so on the same page and I want that.”

“I don't want hate towards Artem,” Nikki continued. “We're in a good place right now. I hope we stay in that great place for Matteo because it makes Matteo so happy.”