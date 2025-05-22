Despite all of the controversy surrounding their relationship, it appears Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are engaged, thanks to a subtle move made by the North Carolina Tar Heels football coach.

A new photo from TMZ added fuel to the fire. They obtained a photo of his boat, which previously read, “VIII Rings,” or “Eight Rings, to represent the eight Super Bowl rings he won as a head or assistant coach.

Now, the boat reads, “I+VIII Rings,” or “One Plus Eight Rings.” While it is unclear what the ninth ring is, some are speculating that it means the engagement ring he would have given Hudson if he proposed.

Are Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson engaged?

The latest update comes after a New York Times report where it was reported Hudson told “at least one person that she and Mr. Belichick are engaged to be married.”

However, neither Belichick nor Hudson publicly commented on this. Hudson has not posted any images of her engagement ring to make the news official.

So, until one of them does publicly comment, it may remain an unconfirmed mystery. It is the latest chapter in the saga of Belichick and Hudson.

Recently, Belichick shut down personal questions about his relationship. During an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America, he praised her.

“She's been terrific through the whole process, and she's been very helpful to me,” Belichick said. “She does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football. That's really what I want to do.”

However, once Strahan tried to pry for more details, Belichick turned the conversation around. We have a good personal relationship,” he said. “I'm not talking about personal relationships, Michael, you know that.”

Their relationship has been hotly discussed over the last couple of months. This was due to Hudson's involvement in a CBS interview with Belichick about his book.

When asked about the origins of their relationship, Hudson interjected. She shut down that conversation, and later reports said that she “stormed out of the room.”

Belichick was known for being football-focused while the coach of the New England Patriots. However, in recent months, his personal life has uncharacteristically become a hot topic in pop culture. We will have to wait and see if they confirm their engagement.