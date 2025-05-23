Drake is unbothered by claims that he's a gambling addict, including the likes of his rap rival Kendrick Lamar. During their rap feud last year, Kendrick called out Drake's “gamblin problems” on “Meet the Grahams.”

In a post on Instagram, Drake, who reportedly signed a $100 million deal with Stake — a cryptocurrency-based online casino — jokingly addressed the claim that he's addicted to gambling.

“People keep saying enough with the Stake posts… What are you? Some sort of gambling addict? Am I a gambling addict?” he asks the camera.

“Yeah, I’m addicted to being signed to the biggest gambling company in the world, literally stacking free rackades, watching my f*****g right-hand man skrt off in a Ferrari F12. You’re right. I’m absolutely addicted to blessing my family and friends, pulling up with a Steph Curry pack, a 30 clip to a bus station and giving it somebody who’s probably been working a f*****g 80-hour work week,” Drake continued in a voiceover that showed clips of waterfalls, mountains, and the ocean.

The rapper added: “Shout-out to all the healthcare workers and single moms. Yeah, I’m f*****g addicted for sure. I’m addicted running it up until I’m the f*****g president of Canada. We don’t even have a president, so you do the math on that one you testa di cazzo.”

The gambling video follows Drake jokingly called out Justin Bieber when he lost $1 million in a bet on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Drake and Bieber's hometown team played against the Florida Panthers earlier this week where they lost 6-1.

“Bieber curse…” Drizzy wrote on his Instagram Story.

Drake blamed Justin Bieber for the Maple Leafs' brutal game 7 loss to the Panthers 😅 @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/lLz2KL96iP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2025

Drake Shares How He Feels About “Drake Curse”

Drake followed up his playful disgust in the pop star and addressed the longtime rumor that he's bad luck for sports teams.

“I feel like I don’t play sports, whether I picked the wrong team or not, if I could get out there and win for all your favorite teams, I would,” Drake said in a video for his partnership with the online casino.

“The Drake curse is funny to me,” he continued. “First of all, the Toronto Raptors are NBA champions. If there was a Drake curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would’ve never hit that shot, we would’ve never beat the Warriors. There is no Drake curse, but it’s funny, though.”

He admitted that sports betting is not his strong suit but has faith that he will hit big.

“I am a flawed sports better,” Drizzy said. “I will not deny that. That’s not my gift. I’ll let everybody roll with it. I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories because my slips do not cash out. But one day I’m gonna have a parlay that’s insane.”