Following the devastating Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers, famous New York Knicks fan Ben Stiller was questioning everything.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after the game ended. “What do you say to that?” he pondered following the Knicks' overtime loss.

That was not his only post following the game. Stiller also posted an image of Tyrese Haliburton's choke gesture that he did in the fourth quarter, which was an homage to Reggie Miller. He captioned the photo, “Sweet.”

Of course, Ben Stiller was seen at Game 1 between the Knicks and Pacers. He was sitting courtside with another famous Knicks fan, Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet.

Knicks' Game 1 collapse vs. Pacers

While the Knicks were up 14 points late, the Pacers found a way to come back and win Game 1. Haliburton forced overtime on an incredible buzzer-beater that went through the net after bouncing in.

In overtime, the Knicks were outscored by three points, losing the first matchup of the series. The crowd at Madison Square Garden was shocked following the late comeback.

Jalen Brunson had another stellar game for New York. Brunson scored 43 points while shooting 15-25 from the floor. He only hit one of six three-pointers, but he made 12 of 14 free throws. He also had five assists.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns had a dominant game as well. He scored 35 points in 39 minutes and was also the team's best three-point shooter. He made four of eight from behind the three-point line, logging 12 rebounds and two assists as well.

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby both had 16 points. The former also had a steal — something he was famous for in the Knicks' last series — and five assists.

The Pacers were led by Haliburton, who scored a team-high 31 points. He also had 11 assists and made 12 of 23 shots. Aaron Nesmith was right behind him in points, scoring 30 in 39 minutes.

It was a disappointing night for Knicks fans. It looked like they were going to go up 1-0 in the series. Instead, they are down 0-1 going into Game 2, which will be played on Friday, May 23.

The series will then go to Indiana for Games 2 and 3. If the Knicks win any of the next three games, Game 5 will return to the Garden.